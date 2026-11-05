Asian man found hanging from villa shower rail as forensic tests expose murder
Dubai: A broken shower curtain rail helped expose a murder disguised as suicide. In another case, traces of fuel beneath a burnt vehicle revealed an attempt to cover up a killing by making it look like an accidental fire.
What appeared to be ordinary clues proved crucial in both investigations, helping Dubai Police forensic experts uncover the truth through engineering tests, DNA analysis, chemical examinations and advanced 3D technology.
The cases were revealed by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Engineer Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, Head of the Forensic Engineering Section at Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, who explained how seemingly minor details can unravel carefully staged crimes and lead investigators to those responsible.
Speaking on the Dubai Police Podcast, Al Qasim explained how forensic engineering helps investigators solve suspicious deaths, uncover deliberately staged crime scenes and establish whether fires and accidents were deliberate, accidental or caused by negligence or technical failures.
The episode, hosted by Mohammad Ibrahim Al Hammadi, is scheduled to air on Friday at 6pm on the Dubai Police YouTube channel and podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
In one case, a person of Asian nationality was found hanging from a shower curtain rail inside a villa. Although the scene initially suggested suicide, forensic examinations uncovered inconsistencies that raised suspicions of foul play.
Experts reconstructed the circumstances of the incident and tested the strength of the shower rail and the belt involved, using known weights to establish how much force each could withstand.
The tests showed that the rail broke under a weight of approximately 90kg, while the belt could support no more than around 70kg.
The findings contradicted the circumstances in which the body had been discovered, allowing investigators to rule out suicide and establish that the scene had been deliberately staged to conceal a murder.
Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator.
In another case, a woman and her lover attempted to conceal the murder of her husband by burning his body and vehicle near an industrial area.
The suspects tried to make the incident appear accidental. However, forensic experts discovered traces of petroleum products beneath the vehicle during their examination of the scene.
Investigators collected samples for laboratory testing, including DNA examinations, chemical analysis and trace evidence analysis.
The findings established a match between materials recovered from the scene and those found on the victim’s body, scientifically linking the evidence and demonstrating that the fire had been deliberately started to destroy evidence of the murder.
The investigation ultimately exposed the crime and led to the conviction of those responsible.
Al Qasim said deliberate fires remained relatively uncommon in the UAE compared with accidental fires.
He explained that fire investigations require specialised procedures depending on whether an incident involves a building or a vehicle. Experts examine physical and chemical traces, digital evidence, the likely point of ignition and the way the fire spread to establish its origin and cause.
In another breakthrough, forensic technology helped Dubai Police identify a severely decomposed body discovered in a desert area, eventually leading investigators to the killer.
The victim’s facial features had deteriorated so badly that conventional identification methods proved unsuccessful.
Dubai Police specialists combined 3D scanning, genomics, DNA testing, image and video analysis, and digital forensic evidence to reconstruct an approximate image of the victim’s face using the skull.
Scientific examinations also helped establish the victim’s sex, age group and possible nationality.
The reconstructed image was circulated among relevant criminal investigation departments, helping officers narrow their search, identify the victim and eventually locate and arrest the killer.
Al Qasim said the case demonstrated how combining different forensic disciplines could turn seemingly limited evidence into a major breakthrough in a criminal investigation.
Dubai Police’s Forensic Engineering Section operates under 23 approved examination protocols within its quality management system, covering a wide range of technical investigations.
These include examinations involving buildings, transport, electrical and mechanical systems, and materials, as well as investigations into fires, electrocution, structural collapses, system failures, falls and vehicle accidents.
Al Qasim said Dubai Police was among the pioneers in this specialised field, having established the Middle East’s first forensic engineering examination unit within its forensic science and criminology system.
The section works closely with forensic medicine, forensic chemistry, forensic biology and digital forensics to produce scientifically supported findings that can be presented before judicial authorities.
Its specialists undergo dedicated professional development through internal and international training programmes and professional accreditation.
Dubai Police’s forensic laboratories also operate in accordance with internationally recognised accreditation standards, strengthening the reliability of their technical findings.
Advanced technology has significantly expanded the capabilities of forensic engineering, allowing investigators to reconstruct complex incidents with greater precision.
According to Al Qasim, digital twin systems and 3D scanning enable specialists to document crime scenes and recreate incidents involving explosions, vehicle collisions and falls from height.
These technologies help experts examine the sequence of events and establish whether physical evidence supports the circumstances initially reported.
They also assist in facial reconstruction when combined with genomics, DNA analysis and digital forensic techniques.
Beyond solving crimes, forensic engineering plays an important role in preventing accidents by identifying dangerous technical defects and unsafe products.
Al Qasim highlighted investigations into vehicle airbag defects that had contributed to fatal accidents.
After identifying the technical problem, Dubai Police coordinated with the relevant authorities to recall affected vehicles and address the defect.
The findings were also published in a peer-reviewed scientific paper, allowing organisations in other countries to benefit from the research.
The section has similarly investigated incidents involving unsafe devices and products that failed to meet approved specifications.
Its technical reports help establish the causes of such incidents, determine responsibility and support preventive measures in cooperation with the relevant authorities.
Al Qasim said forensic engineering had become an essential part of Dubai Police’s investigative capabilities, helping experts turn complex technical details into clear scientific evidence for the justice system.
“Connecting engineering science with criminal investigations adds significant value to the justice system, enabling experts to interpret technical details and turn them into clear scientific evidence,” he said.
He added that the section’s responsibilities extended beyond identifying the causes of incidents and determining responsibility. Its work also involved identifying emerging risks and working with partners to prevent similar incidents, helping protect lives and property.
Al Qasim credited Dubai Police’s leadership for investing in specialist personnel, advanced technologies, technical resources and training opportunities.
These investments have enabled the section to handle a wide range of incidents and investigations in Dubai and beyond when formally requested by the relevant authorities.
He reaffirmed that developing national expertise and embracing advanced scientific disciplines remained essential to strengthening criminal investigations, preventing accidents and protecting the community.