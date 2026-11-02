The six separate calculation operations previously required have also been consolidated into one automated calculation. Meanwhile, the time needed to prepare outputs has been reduced from an average of 30 minutes to just one minute.

He stressed that specialists must continue to assess findings in the context of each case, considering the sample, the substance involved, the surrounding circumstances and the forensic significance of the results before reaching a final professional conclusion.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.