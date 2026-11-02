Four Emirati experts develop a platform that cuts toxicology processing to seconds.
Dubai: Dubai Police has cut forensic toxicology processing time from around 60 minutes to less than a minute with a new smart system that automates laboratory calculations and data analysis, significantly speeding up forensic examinations.
Developed by four Emirati experts from the force's General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, the digital platform brings laboratory data, scientific references, calculations and preliminary comparisons into one integrated system, reducing manual procedures while improving consistency and operational efficiency.
The system reduces the number of data processing steps from 10 to two and replaces six separate calculation procedures with a single automated operation, allowing forensic specialists to spend less time on routine tasks and more time analysing findings.
The project was led by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Expert Rashid Humaid Al Rumaithi, alongside Captain Engineer Expert Mohammad Abdul Qader Al Shamsi and forensic toxicology experts Marwa Aqeel Al Janahi and Fatima Ali Al Suwaidi.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Al Rumaithi, the project director, said the system was developed to overcome technical and operational challenges associated with conventional forensic toxicology examinations.
Previously, specialists had to complete several separate tasks manually, including transferring laboratory data, carrying out calculations, checking results and comparing findings with scientific references. These procedures were time consuming and could also lead to differences in working methods.
"The project transforms forensic toxicology analysis from a series of separate procedures involving files, spreadsheets and manual calculations into one integrated digital process," he said.
The platform automatically reads laboratory data, performs the necessary calculations, links results to scientific references and assists specialists in comparing and interpreting findings.
However, the system does not replace expert judgement. Specialists remain responsible for reviewing and verifying the results before issuing their final technical opinion.
Captain Engineer Expert Al Shamsi said the innovation goes beyond automating calculations, as it restructures the entire workflow around a unified institutional methodology.
Previously, toxicology specialists spent considerable time organising data and performing manual calculations before they could begin the scientific interpretation of results.
The new platform completes calculations, organises data and carries out preliminary comparisons in less than a minute, allowing specialists to concentrate on analysis, interpretation and approving the final technical opinion.
He described the platform as a smart assistant that supports forensic experts rather than replacing them.
He stressed that specialists must continue to assess findings in the context of each case, considering the sample, the substance involved, the surrounding circumstances and the forensic significance of the results before reaching a final professional conclusion.
Forensic expert Fatima Al Suwaidi said the traditional process involved several stages, from transferring laboratory data and performing calculations to consulting scientific references and preparing final outputs.
The new system has significantly reduced the time and effort required at different stages of the process.
Results processing has fallen from approximately 60 minutes to less than one minute, while the number of data processing steps has dropped from 10 to two.
The six separate calculation operations previously required have also been consolidated into one automated calculation. Meanwhile, the time needed to prepare outputs has been reduced from an average of 30 minutes to just one minute.
Al Suwaidi said the improvements have reduced repetitive work and enabled specialists to handle their tasks more efficiently while maintaining accuracy.
Forensic toxicology expert Marwa Al Janahi said the platform marks an important step in applying smart technologies to specialised forensic work.
She explained that reducing manual intervention and standardising procedures improves the reliability of outputs, allowing specialists to devote more time to complex scientific examinations rather than repetitive calculations and administrative tasks.
Dubai Police plans to expand the platform's capabilities through closer integration with laboratory instruments, reducing the need for manual data entry.
Future development will also include updating scientific databases and reference resources, as well as introducing performance indicators and knowledge dashboards to support operational planning and decision-making.
The team will additionally explore artificial intelligence and smart assistants to help specialists retrieve relevant scientific information more quickly.
The project supports Dubai Police's wider efforts to strengthen institutional innovation and adopt advanced digital solutions, improving forensic laboratory readiness and the quality of technical services while accelerating case processing without compromising accuracy and reliability.