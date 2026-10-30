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Dubai Police expert reveals how online scammers steal your money

‘Recovered’ podcast highlights fraud tactics and ways families can protect their data.

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Dubai Police expert Saeed Al Marri discusses online scams and cyber threats.
Dubai Police expert Saeed Al Marri discusses online scams and cyber threats.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Cybercriminals are exploiting digital vulnerabilities and weaknesses in online services to defraud unsuspecting victims, a Dubai Police cybersecurity expert has warned, urging the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect their personal and financial information.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saeed Al Marri, Director of the Information Security Centre at Dubai Police, will shed light on the tactics used by online scammers and how individuals and families can guard against digital fraud in the latest episode of the force’s ‘Recovered’ podcast.

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The seventh episode, hosted by Mahra Al Marzouqi, will be broadcast on Friday, October 30, at 7pm on the Dubai Police YouTube channel.

During the programme, Al Marri examines how fraudsters exploit technological vulnerabilities and weaknesses in digital systems to deceive victims and steal money.

He also discusses the different forms of online fraud members of the public should be aware of, using examples of scams to explain how criminals operate and exploit gaps in digital security.

The episode aims to help viewers recognise common fraud tactics, understand emerging cyber threats and make safer decisions when using digital services.

Families urged to stay alert

The discussion also highlights the importance of family awareness in preventing online fraud, particularly as rapid technological advances create new opportunities for cybercriminals.

Al Marri shares practical advice on identifying suspicious activities, recognising potential threats and taking appropriate precautions to avoid falling victim to scams.

He also emphasises the importance of staying informed and making responsible decisions online to reduce the risk of fraud and protect sensitive personal and financial information.

Through the episode, Dubai Police seeks to strengthen public awareness of digital threats and encourage individuals and families to adopt safer online habits.

Related Topics:
crimeDubaiDubai Policecybercrime

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