Meta partnership highlights fake links, job offers and account theft risks
Dubai: Dubai Police has urged residents to avoid suspicious links, never share passwords or verification codes, and verify requests for money before making payments, as it joins forces with Meta to combat increasingly sophisticated online scams.
The warning was highlighted during an awareness forum organised by Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation in collaboration with Meta to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.
Police officials warned that fraudsters often impersonate government entities, trusted institutions, friends and relatives to obtain sensitive information or trick victims into transferring money. Other common scams include fake investment schemes, fraudulent job offers, phishing links and attempts to take over online accounts.
Residents were advised to remain vigilant, avoid responding to suspicious messages and refrain from opening links from unknown sources. They should verify the identity of individuals and organisations before disclosing personal information or transferring money, and report suspected fraud promptly through official channels.
The forum brought together law enforcement officials and technology representatives to discuss emerging cybercrime threats, common fraud techniques and ways to encourage safer online behaviour.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the forum reflects Dubai Police’s continued commitment to educating the public about digital threats and preventive measures.
He said Dubai Police is participating in a national awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Interior on October 1, in cooperation with Dubai Police and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, under the slogan “A Safer UAE Through Your Digital Awareness”.
“This forum highlights the importance of building a strong digital security partnership between police organisations, technology companies and the community,” Al Shehhi said.
Such cooperation strengthens preventive efforts, raises awareness of online risks and helps establish a safer and more trusted digital environment amid rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence, he added.
During a panel discussion, Dubai Police officials outlined common fraud methods used to deceive victims, stressing the importance of recognising warning signs before responding to messages, sharing personal information or transferring money.
The discussion featured Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shehhi, Major Khalid Tahlak, Deputy Director for Monitoring and Security Programmes; Captain Saeed Adel Al Suwaidi, Head of the Electronic Monitoring Section; and Lieutenant Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Head of the Cybercrime Prediction and Analysis Centre Section.
•Impersonating official organisations: Fraudsters pose as government entities or trusted institutions to obtain personal or financial information.
•Fraudulent links: Suspicious messages direct users to fake websites designed to steal sensitive data.
•Fake investment opportunities: Scammers promote misleading schemes promising financial returns.
•Fraudulent job offers: Criminals exploit jobseekers through fake recruitment advertisements and employment opportunities.
•Impersonating friends and relatives: Fraudsters pretend to be someone the victim knows to request money or confidential information.
•Account takeover attempts: Criminals seek passwords, verification codes and login credentials to gain unauthorised access to accounts.
The panel stressed that public awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime, as fraudsters continue to develop increasingly convincing methods to target users.
It also highlighted the need to improve digital literacy, strengthen cybersecurity systems and technologies, and expand cooperation between technology companies and relevant authorities.
Meta outlined its efforts to help protect users through awareness campaigns reaching hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
The campaigns provide practical guidance on identifying scams, pausing before responding to suspicious requests, verifying the identity of senders and using security features available across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The company also highlighted its use of technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify patterns associated with fraudulent activity and disable accounts and networks involved in scams across its platforms.
Meta said its approach combines technological safeguards with public awareness initiatives and partnerships with government bodies and law enforcement agencies to help users identify suspicious activity, report potential scams and take preventive action.
Meta highlighted several security features designed to reduce the risk of online fraud and unauthorised account access, including two-factor authentication, passkeys and security and privacy checkup tools.
WhatsApp also offers additional protective measures, including warnings designed to alert users to suspicious attempts to link their accounts to unauthorised devices, as well as enhanced two-step verification measures.
The messaging platform provides additional information when users receive calls from numbers not saved in their contacts, helping them make more informed decisions before engaging with unfamiliar callers.
According to Meta, more than one billion people have set up passkeys on WhatsApp.
Passkeys provide an alternative to conventional passwords, allowing users to authenticate their accounts through supported device security methods.
The forum underlined the importance of combining public awareness, advanced security technologies and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and technology companies to address evolving cybercrime threats.
Dubai Police emphasised that informed and vigilant users play an important role in preventing online fraud, while continued awareness campaigns are essential to encouraging responsible digital behaviour.
Through its collaboration with Meta and other partners, Dubai Police aims to strengthen preventive cybersecurity measures, improve public understanding of emerging scams and help build a safer digital environment for the community.