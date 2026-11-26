ASUS has announced its participation in the 46th edition of GITEX Global, taking place from December 8 – 11, 2026, at Expo City Dubai. Guided by its vision of “Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,” The company will be exhibiting its wide range of commercial devices designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. These solutions are designed to enable scalable and practical end-to-end AI adoption across various industries that allow for more efficient, sustainable AI computing.