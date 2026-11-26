Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington, said: “The UAE is one of our biggest markets. Our legacy of more than two decades in the country supported by our channel partners has allowed us to build a business where we can bring the right solutions to customers. As a technology ecosystem orchestrator, our responsibility is to bring global vendors, local partners and technical specialists together around the priorities of this market. At GITEX, we’ll show how that works in practice, from deploying AI across an organisation to strengthening the cyber resilience of the systems it depends on every day.”