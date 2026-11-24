Lenovo says businesses are still investing in AI but are selective about spending
“I think organisations are still investing, but they are becoming much more demanding about the outcome,” Mohammed Hilili, Executive Director and General Manager of Lenovo Middle East and Africa, told Gulf News ahead of GITEX Global 2026.
“So, I wouldn’t characterise the market as retreating from digital transformation. I would say we are moving from enthusiasm to discipline.”
The shift comes as the UAE seeks to establish itself as a global AI hub. At the same time, businesses contend with geopolitical uncertainty, changing global supply chains and the cost of deploying increasingly sophisticated technologies.
According to Lenovo’s 2026 research surveying chief information officers (CIOs), infrastructure remains the top AI investment priority in the region, while 84 per cent of organisations prefer to deploy AI workloads on their own infrastructure or through edge computing as part of a hybrid technology environment.
Businesses are increasingly examining where their data is stored, how much computing power they require and whether AI investments can deliver measurable improvements.
“The companies that will create the greatest value from AI won’t necessarily be those that spend the most,” said Hilili.
Instead, they will be the ones that identify the right business problem, get their data and infrastructure right, and "then deploy AI in the environment that gives them the best combination of performance, security and economics.”
He added that the UAE was well positioned for this transition because AI and technology were increasingly being treated as fundamental economic infrastructure rather than standalone IT projects.
The growing commercialisation of AI is also reflected in Lenovo’s global earnings.
During the first quarter of its 2026-27 financial year, the technology giant reported AI-related revenue of $9.3 billion (Dh34.1 billion), up 60 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 35 per cent of total group revenue.
Its Infrastructure Solutions Group also reported record first-quarter revenue. “We have moved well beyond a market driven purely by experimentation,” said Hilili.
“But I think the more important shift is in what customers are asking us for. They increasingly want AI tied to an outcome rather than access to a model.”
These applications range from improving manufacturing quality and accelerating customer service to automating repetitive tasks, managing IT operations and extracting more value from corporate data.
“A few years ago, much of the discussion was ‘What can AI do?’ Now it is increasingly: Where should the workload run? How do I secure my data? How do I scale it? And what is the return?” he said.
While the UAE has made significant investments in AI infrastructure, attracting global technology companies and accelerating government digitalisation, Hilili said the country’s next challenge would be to become a producer and exporter of technology rather than primarily a consumer.
This would require greater investment in research and development, intellectual property, startups, specialised talent and collaboration between universities, government and private companies.
“Having access to AI compute is important, but compute alone does not create an AI economy,” he said.
“You also need the skills to build applications, the governance to deploy them responsibly, access to high-quality data and companies capable of turning those ingredients into intellectual property and products that can be exported.”
Hilili said the UAE had already demonstrated its ability to attract investments and deploy emerging technologies at scale. However, sustaining that momentum over the next five to 10 years would require developing deeper domestic capabilities.
“If the UAE continues moving in that direction, the opportunity is to become not just a major consumer of global technology, but a place where AI solutions and expertise are created for the wider region.”
Meanwhile, global technology manufacturers continue to navigate an increasingly complicated operating environment marked by trade restrictions, tariffs, semiconductor supply pressures and geopolitical tensions.
Lenovo operates more than 30 manufacturing sites globally and is expanding its production capabilities in the Middle East, including through a manufacturing facility in Riyadh that Hilili said would soon become operational.
The company has also established its Middle East, Türkiye and Africa regional headquarters in the Saudi capital.
The expansion is intended to bring production closer to regional customers and provide greater flexibility when international supply routes come under pressure.
“For a global technology company, resilience is designed into our operating model. You cannot build it as a reaction to a single geopolitical or supply-chain event,” Hilili said.
Lenovo also uses AI to coordinate its global supplier network and manufacturing operations.
“Our commitment to customers in the UAE and across the region remains long-term. Resilience isn’t about stepping away from markets when the environment becomes complicated. It is about having the scale and operating model to continue serving them.”
Beyond the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Lenovo is targeting opportunities across Africa, where investments in connectivity, digital inclusion, cloud infrastructure, education and financial services could drive technology demand.
However, Hilili said the company’s approach would need to reflect the different economic conditions, infrastructure requirements and levels of technological maturity across individual markets.
“So, I don’t see the strategy as taking a Gulf model and simply extending it across Africa. The technology platform can be global, but the execution must be local,” he said.
Across the Middle East and Africa, Lenovo sees growth opportunities in AI infrastructure, government digitalisation, banking, telecommunications, healthcare, education and smart infrastructure, alongside rising demand for AI-enabled personal computers.
Access to skilled workers remains another challenge for the UAE’s ambitions to develop a globally competitive AI economy.
Hilili said businesses increasingly require employees who understand both emerging technologies and the industries in which they are being deployed. “The talent challenge is not simply that we need more people who understand AI models,” he said.
“A great AI engineer does not automatically understand manufacturing, banking, healthcare or government. The real value appears when technical expertise meets domain expertise.”
Demand is also growing for specialists in data engineering, cybersecurity, AI governance and infrastructure management.
Hilili said technology companies would need to work more closely with governments and educational institutions to provide training, professional certifications and opportunities for workers to apply their skills to real commercial problems.
At GITEX Global 2026, Lenovo will showcase its latest AI-enabled personal computers, intelligent devices, hybrid cloud infrastructure and enterprise AI technologies.
A central focus will be hybrid AI — an approach that lets artificial intelligence operate across personal devices, corporate infrastructure, and cloud platforms, depending on security requirements, costs, and where data is stored.
The company will also showcase Lenovo Qira, its personal AI technology designed to work across multiple devices.
However, Hilili said the priority at this year’s exhibition would be securing meaningful commercial engagements with governments, businesses and technology partners rather than simply showcasing new products.
“GITEX is ultimately about engagement, not simply visibility,” he said.
“We also want opportunities generated at the event to translate into real measurable business outcomes after GITEX.”