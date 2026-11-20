Explore a selection of laptops at the lowest prices from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo on noon
Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work, learn and create, making AI-powered laptops an exciting upgrade for everyday computing. From handling demanding workloads and multitasking to supporting creative projects, gaming and study sessions, the latest AI laptops bring together performance, portability and smarter computing experiences. Whether you're a professional looking for a productivity upgrade, a student balancing multiple assignments or a gaming enthusiast seeking an immersive experience, the right laptop can make all the difference.
This Yellow Friday, explore a curated selection of laptops at the lowest prices from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo on noon, featuring AI-ready capabilities, versatile designs and performance suited to different needs. Plus, make your upgrade even more rewarding with exclusive laptop offers available during the campaign.
Make the most of Yellow Friday with exciting deals on laptops from leading brands on noon. Whether you're looking for a powerful laptop for work, study or entertainment, find the right upgrade at great prices.
And that's not all. Get an extra Dh150 off on selected laptops, making Yellow Friday the perfect opportunity to upgrade your everyday computing experience for less.
As AI becomes an integral part of everyday computing, ASUS Vivobook 14 Copilot+ PC brings smarter capabilities to work, study and productivity. Equipped with up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power and a 14-inch display, it is designed for users looking to explore AI-powered experiences while managing everyday tasks with greater convenience. Whether you're working on presentations, multitasking between applications or exploring new AI-assisted workflows, this laptop makes an excellent choice for those looking to embrace the next generation of computing.
For professionals and students who need a reliable computing companion throughout the day, ASUS Zenbook 14 combines a compact 14-inch display with a premium laptop experience. Designed to complement modern work and study routines, it makes managing presentations, multitasking between applications, attending virtual meetings and handling everyday projects more convenient. Its portable form factor makes it a suitable choice for users who are constantly on the move and want productivity to travel with them.
A versatile laptop can make all the difference when switching between work, learning and creative activities. The Acer Aspire Spin 14 features a 14-inch display and a flexible design that caters to users looking for adaptability in their everyday computing experience. Whether you're attending online classes, preparing assignments, working on presentations or exploring creative projects, it offers a convenient computing companion that can adapt to different needs throughout the day.
For gaming enthusiasts looking to upgrade their set-up, Lenovo LOQ brings gaming-focused appeal with its expansive 15.6-inch display. Designed for users who want to enjoy their favourite games alongside everyday computing and entertainment, it offers a larger viewing experience for immersive gaming sessions, streaming and multitasking. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or someone looking for a laptop that can handle varied everyday needs, Lenovo LOQ deserves a place on your Yellow Friday wishlist.
For professionals and students who value mobility, ASUS Zenbook A14 is designed to complement life on the move. Featuring a 14-inch display, it brings together a compact form factor and everyday computing convenience, making it suitable for working remotely, attending meetings, managing assignments and staying productive while travelling. Whether you're moving between workspaces or balancing a busy study schedule.