Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work, learn and create, making AI-powered laptops an exciting upgrade for everyday computing. From handling demanding workloads and multitasking to supporting creative projects, gaming and study sessions, the latest AI laptops bring together performance, portability and smarter computing experiences. Whether you're a professional looking for a productivity upgrade, a student balancing multiple assignments or a gaming enthusiast seeking an immersive experience, the right laptop can make all the difference.

This Yellow Friday, explore a curated selection of laptops at the lowest prices from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo on noon, featuring AI-ready capabilities, versatile designs and performance suited to different needs. Plus, make your upgrade even more rewarding with exclusive laptop offers available during the campaign.

Upgrade your laptop this Yellow Friday with extra savings

Make the most of Yellow Friday with exciting deals on laptops from leading brands on noon. Whether you're looking for a powerful laptop for work, study or entertainment, find the right upgrade at great prices.

And that's not all. Get an extra Dh150 off on selected laptops, making Yellow Friday the perfect opportunity to upgrade your everyday computing experience for less.

1. ASUS Vivobook 14 Copilot+ PC – Up to 50 TOPS

Smarter computing, powered by AI