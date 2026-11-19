1. Google Fitbit Air

Everyday fitness tracking in a discreet, screenless design

The Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker is designed for shoppers who want to stay connected to their wellness goals without adding another screen to their day. Its lightweight, screenless design fits comfortably into everyday routines, whether you are heading to work, enjoying an evening walk, or winding down for the night. The obsidian finish keeps the look understated and easy to pair with different outfits.