In this year's YFS, noon brings together a versatile selection of wearables
Wearable technology is finding new ways to fit into everyday life, from discreet fitness bands and stylish smart rings to AI glasses that capture moments hands-free. Whether you are building a more consistent fitness routine, exploring your sleep patterns, or looking for a smarter way to stay connected, there is a wearable designed to complement your lifestyle.
This Yellow Friday Sale, noon brings together a versatile selection from Google Fitbit, Oura, Ray-Ban Meta, Garmin, and Hume. With designs that combine everyday comfort, useful insights, and connected features, here are five wearable devices worth exploring this YFS.
The Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker is designed for shoppers who want to stay connected to their wellness goals without adding another screen to their day. Its lightweight, screenless design fits comfortably into everyday routines, whether you are heading to work, enjoying an evening walk, or winding down for the night. The obsidian finish keeps the look understated and easy to pair with different outfits.
With heart rate, sleep, and activity monitoring, Fitbit Air helps you keep track of daily patterns and review your progress through the companion app. AI-powered coaching adds personalised guidance, while compatibility with both iOS and Android makes it accessible to a wide range of smartphone users.
Offering up to seven days of battery life, Fitbit Air supports consistent tracking with fewer charging breaks. For shoppers seeking a simple, unobtrusive way to follow their activity and sleep habits, it is an appealing addition to the Yellow Friday shortlist.
The Oura Ring 5 brings wearable technology into a form that looks at home alongside your favourite jewellery. Its gold finish offers a polished appearance, while the thin, lightweight titanium design makes it an attractive option for shoppers who prefer a discreet wearable on their finger.
With sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and app connectivity, Oura Ring 5 helps bring everyday wellness patterns into view. Compatibility with iOS and Android allows users to explore their data through their smartphone, making it easier to reflect on routines and follow changes over time.
Its compact form and water-resistant construction suit daily wear, from working hours to evening downtime. For shoppers looking to combine personal style with wellness tracking, Oura Ring 5 is a distinctive YFS pick. This listing features the gold finish in size 8, so selecting the correct fit is an essential part of the purchase.
The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 3 brings connected features to a familiar eyewear silhouette. This shiny black version pairs a high-bridge fit with clear/grey transitions lenses, offering a style-conscious option for shoppers interested in wearable technology beyond fitness tracking.
A 12MP ultra-wide camera and support for 3K Ultra HD video let you capture moments from your perspective, whether exploring a new destination or spending time with friends. Open-ear speakers and a six-microphone array support listening and calls, while voice commands provide hands-free access to capture and media features.
With up to nine hours of battery life and a portable charging case, these glasses are designed to accompany life on the move. For shoppers who enjoy photography, audio, and connected convenience in a familiar accessory, Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 3 is a standout YFS option. Connected and AI features depend on supported apps, languages, and regional availability.
The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band offers a discreet approach to tracking daily activity, sleep, and recovery. Its screenless design and fabric band make it a practical companion for shoppers who want wellness insights without a display on their wrist. The selected listing comes in Black L–XL.
Through the Garmin Connect app, CIRQA brings together features such as Body Battery energy estimates, stress tracking, sleep scores, and personalised sleep coaching. Training readiness and training status add context to exercise routines, while support for more than 80 activities covers options including running, yoga, and cycling.
With up to 10 days of battery life and no required subscription for its tracking features, CIRQA offers an appealing combination of convenience and ongoing access to your data. For fitness enthusiasts looking to understand both their active days and recovery routines, it is a compelling wearable to explore this Yellow Friday.
The Hume Band 2.0 is designed for shoppers who want to look beyond daily activity totals and explore the relationship between movement, sleep, and recovery. Its understated black design and adjustable band make it easy to incorporate into everyday wear, from busy workdays to relaxed weekends.
Activity, sleep, and recovery tracking work alongside AI-powered analysis to turn recorded trends into personalised wellness insights. This approach gives users more context for reflecting on their routines, whether they are building a consistent exercise schedule or paying closer attention to rest.
With up to 14 days of battery life, Hume Band 2.0 offers extended tracking between charges. For shoppers interested in a comfortable wearable that brings daily wellness information together, it is a worthwhile addition to this year’s Yellow Friday selection.