Blue signs mean paid parking daily, including holidays; yellow signs offer free Fridays.
Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah must pay for public parking seven days a week, including official holidays, in spaces marked with blue signs, while parking is free on Fridays in areas marked with yellow signs, Sharjah City Municipality has clarified.
The municipality explained the difference between the two types of parking signs, highlighting the days on which fees apply and the timings motorists should be aware of.
Parking charges for both categories apply from 8am until midnight. However, the payment days vary according to the colour of the signboard.
Parking spaces marked with blue signboards are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official public holidays. Motorists must therefore pay whenever they park in these spaces during the designated charging hours.
Parking spaces marked with yellow signboards are chargeable from Saturday to Thursday, while parking is free on Fridays.
The municipality shared the clarification through its digital platforms to help motorists understand the parking regulations and avoid violations.
Motorists can pay public parking fees through the Sharjah Digital application or by using the SMS service on 5566.
To pay by text message, motorists must enter their vehicle details and the required parking duration, following the instructions displayed on the parking signboards.