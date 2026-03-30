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Sharjah paid parking to resume from March 31 as free period ends

Free parking period ends as municipality urges motorists to comply with regulations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah paid parking to resume from March 31 as free period ends
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that paid public parking will resume across the emirate from March 31, bringing an end to the temporary exemption period granted to motorists.

The Municipality confirmed that the free parking period has concluded and that the standard paid parking system will be reinstated in accordance with approved regulations.

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The authority said the change will take effect on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, with parking fees applicable in all designated public parking zones across Sharjah.

Motorists and visitors have been urged to comply with the applicable parking rules and ensure that fees are paid using authorised channels. These include parking payment machines located in designated areas, SMS-based services linked to mobile billing, as well as official digital applications provided by the Municipality.

The Municipality stressed that the resumption of parking fees is aimed at regulating the use of public spaces and ensuring smoother traffic flow across the emirate.

It also warned that failure to comply with the parking regulations after the exemption period ends may result in fines and violations.

Residents can contact the municipality’s hotline on 993 for inquiries or to report issues related to parking services.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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