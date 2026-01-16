Always use the official Parkin app or parkin.ae, says company
Parkin warns customers to watch out for fraudsters claiming to be from the company. It tweeted, explaining that official messages are only sent from 7275.
It called for vigilance and asked people to not engage with unverified messages or links claiming to be from Parkin
For confirmation, always use the official Parkin app or parkin.ae, it added.
Parkin is a facilitator of parking spaces across Dubai. It’s in charge of about 207,000 paid parking spots across the emirate. According to the company’s website, “The Parkin team has developed a fully digitised parking infrastructure experience, offering multiple digital payment channels and payment methods, and utilising state-of-the-art intelligent parking management systems to provide high quality services to its customers.”
The company is continually evolving its tech to make things easier for end users. Its latest update integrated multiple permit services directly into the Parkin app, allowing customers to manage parking access through one unified platform.
Next, the company will be introducing paid parking in Dubai’s International City next month. Read about the announcement and how to avail of the service here.
Some drivers are exempt from paying for parking when they are using Parkin’s services. These include Emirati residents, senior Emiratis, and People of Determination. Learn all about it here.
