Parkin issues fraud alert: How to identify and avoid scams

Always use the official Parkin app or parkin.ae, says company

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Parkin is a facilitator of parking spaces across Dubai.
Parkin warns customers to watch out for fraudsters claiming to be from the company. It tweeted, explaining that official messages are only sent from 7275.

It called for vigilance and asked people to not engage with unverified messages or links claiming to be from Parkin

For confirmation, always use the official Parkin app or parkin.ae, it added.

Parkin is a facilitator of parking spaces across Dubai. It’s in charge of about 207,000 paid parking spots across the emirate. According to the company’s website, “The Parkin team has developed a fully digitised parking infrastructure experience, offering multiple digital payment channels and payment methods, and utilising state-of-the-art intelligent parking management systems to provide high quality services to its customers.”

The company is continually evolving its tech to make things easier for end users. Its latest update integrated multiple permit services directly into the Parkin app, allowing customers to manage parking access through one unified platform.

Next, the company will be introducing paid parking in Dubai’s International City next month. Read about the announcement and how to avail of the service here.

Some drivers are exempt from paying for parking when they are using Parkin’s services. These include Emirati residents, senior Emiratis, and People of Determination. Learn all about it here.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
