More than 2,000 participants are expected for the inaugural edition at ADNEC
Abu Dhabi: Artificial intelligence is moving rapidly beyond the realm of experimentation and into the infrastructure of governments, businesses and economies — and Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the centre of that transformation.
Against this backdrop, Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 will bring together global technology companies, AI innovators, investors, policymakers and government leaders at the ADNEC Centre on October 6 and 7. The gathering will focus on the practical deployment of artificial intelligence across industries and public services.
The inaugural Abu Dhabi edition is being hosted by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), with Solutions+ as Global Partner. Organisers say the event will feature more than 400 AI enterprises and startups, with participants from more than 60 countries. More than 200 investors representing US$91 billion in assets under management, along with government representatives, academics and technology executives, are expected to attend.
With more than 180 speakers on the summit programme, Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI, and Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics, will headline the Summit stage together in the UAE for the first time. They will explore sovereign AI, new alliances and the future of industrial intelligence.
The significance of the event extends beyond the exhibition floor. Its central theme, described by organisers as “New Intelligence”, reflects a broader shift in the global AI debate: from asking what artificial intelligence can do to determining how nations and organisations can deploy it at scale, securely and with measurable economic and social impact.
For Abu Dhabi, the timing is significant.
The emirate has been developing an increasingly integrated ecosystem around artificial intelligence, combining government digital transformation, advanced research, computing infrastructure, investment capital and technology companies.
Ai Everything Abu Dhabi places these elements on a single platform, with its summit programme focusing on sovereign AI, agentic systems, AI-native economies and the infrastructure required to operate AI at scale.
The event’s programme reflects the changing nature of the AI economy. Rather than concentrating exclusively on generative AI applications, it brings together discussions around computing, sovereign cloud, semiconductors, data centres, cybersecurity, quantum technologies and autonomous systems.
This is increasingly important as governments worldwide seek greater control over the data, computing capacity and technological capabilities underpinning critical AI systems.
The Abu Dhabi summit therefore places AI within a much wider economic and strategic framework — one linking technology, infrastructure, energy, investment and government services.
The exhibition is expected to bring together some of the world’s major technology companies alongside emerging AI businesses.
Companies listed among the participating global technology ecosystem include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Intel, Dell, HPE, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Mistral AI, Nokia, Snowflake, Red Hat and others.
UAE participation includes entities such as DGE, the Advanced Technology Research Council, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Technology Innovation Institute, G42, Hub71 and Solutions+.
The event’s international dimension is also reflected in the combined market capitalisation of participating technology companies, which organisers say exceeds $10 trillion.
Among the prominent speakers are Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI, and Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics, alongside senior government, technology and research leaders.
Their presence illustrates one of the central characteristics of the Abu Dhabi gathering: the convergence of frontier AI research with the infrastructure and investment required to commercialise it.
One of the most significant elements of Ai Everything Abu Dhabi is its focus on AI in government.
The AI Government Excellence Forum will bring together policymakers, government leaders and enterprises to examine how agentic AI and other emerging technologies can be integrated into public services and government operations.
This is particularly relevant to Abu Dhabi, where digital government has increasingly become a central component of public-sector transformation.
The discussion is moving from conventional digitisation — putting government services online — towards systems capable of analysing information, supporting decisions, automating processes and potentially interacting with citizens and businesses in increasingly autonomous ways.
That transition raises questions not only about efficiency, but also about governance, cybersecurity, accountability, data protection and the role of humans in high-impact decisions.
These issues are expected to feature prominently in the Abu Dhabi discussions.
Another defining feature of the event is its emphasis on real-world AI applications.
As global spending on AI accelerates, companies and governments are increasingly under pressure to demonstrate tangible returns from their investments rather than simply announcing pilot projects.
Ai Everything Abu Dhabi is consequently presenting itself as an applied-AI platform, showcasing technologies ranging from autonomous agents and humanoid robotics to enterprise systems and AI infrastructure.
Organisers have specifically highlighted the need to move from AI experimentation towards evidence-based applications capable of improving productivity, reducing costs and transforming business operations.
That focus could prove particularly important for sectors such as healthcare, finance, energy, manufacturing, mobility and government, where AI adoption increasingly involves integrating intelligent systems into existing operational infrastructure rather than simply deploying standalone applications.
Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the AI revolution is not the software visible to consumers, but the enormous physical infrastructure required to power it.
Large-scale AI models require advanced processors, data centres, networks and significant amounts of electricity. This has created a new intersection between AI and energy policy, while simultaneously increasing demand for specialised chips, cloud infrastructure and high-performance computing.
Ai Everything Abu Dhabi’s programme therefore places significant attention on data centres, semiconductors, sovereign computing and intelligent infrastructure.
For Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, this convergence is particularly relevant because the country’s AI ambitions are developing alongside major investments in digital infrastructure and advanced technology.
The emerging model is consequently broader than simply becoming a consumer of AI technologies. It involves developing capabilities across the AI value chain — from research and computing to investment, applications and government adoption.
Investment is another major pillar of the event.
The gathering is designed to connect startups with investors and major technology companies, creating opportunities for emerging AI businesses to access capital, partnerships and international markets.
This reflects a broader transformation in the global technology investment landscape. AI companies increasingly require substantial capital not only to develop software and models, but also to secure computing resources, specialised talent and infrastructure.
Abu Dhabi’s combination of sovereign capital, government participation, technology companies and emerging startup ecosystems provides a distinctive setting for these discussions.
The event’s organisers describe the summit as a meeting point for nations, science and markets, reflecting the growing importance of capital in determining who can develop and deploy AI at scale.
Ultimately, the significance of Ai Everything Abu Dhabi will be measured not simply by the number of companies, speakers or visitors it attracts.
Its larger significance lies in what it says about the changing geography of artificial intelligence.
The UAE has sought to establish itself as an early adopter and global participant in AI, while Abu Dhabi has been developing an ecosystem combining government transformation, research, investment and advanced computing.
By bringing these components together, Ai Everything Abu Dhabi provides a platform for Abu Dhabi to demonstrate how AI can move from technology strategy to economic infrastructure and practical deployment.
The event will also provide a window into the next phase of the global AI race — one increasingly defined not only by who develops the most powerful models, but by who can build the infrastructure, capital, talent, governance frameworks and industrial applications needed to turn intelligence into economic value.
As global competition in AI intensifies, Abu Dhabi’s message is increasingly clear: the next chapter of artificial intelligence will not be written solely in laboratories or technology companies. It will also be shaped by governments, infrastructure, investment and the cities capable of bringing all four together.
For two days in October, Abu Dhabi will place itself at the centre of that conversation.
Event: Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026
Dates: October 6–7, 2026
Venue: ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi
Focus: AI, sovereign AI, agentic systems, AI infrastructure, government, enterprise applications, startups and investment.