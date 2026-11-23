Regulatory maturity in the UAE now demands proactive operational design rather than year-end accounting fixes. Under the UAE’s corporate tax framework, taxable income above AED 375,000 is subject to a 9 per cent rate, while free-zone incentives depend strictly on maintaining Qualifying Free Zone Person substance and ring-fencing qualifying income. Multinationals operating both a free-zone regional hub and a mainland contracting or retail entity must ensure intercompany pricing and contract routing withstand close scrutiny. The sharpest operational deadline arrives with electronic invoicing. Under the Ministry of Finance’s phased rollout, businesses within scope generating AED 50 million or more in annual revenue must implement structured e-invoicing from 1 January 2027, with smaller enterprises following on 1 July 2027.