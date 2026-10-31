Entry rules now deter 43% of travelers even as biometrics and AI go mainstream, IATA says
Dubai: Passengers are warming to biometrics and artificial intelligence, but visa hurdles and conflict are keeping more people at home. This revelation comes from the latest 2026 Global Passenger Survey (GPS) undertaken by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The industry body released its report on October 28 and draws on more than 10,000 responses from over 200 countries.
The findings come at a time when the Middle East, which is home to some of the world’s busiest international hubs, is trying hard to bring back traffic lost due to the regional tensions which has dented most of the year.
Fifty-eight per cent of passengers used biometrics at some point in their airport journey over the past 12 months. That is up from 50 per cent in 2025 and 24 percentage points above 2022. Satisfaction among those users hit a record 87 per cent.
And it doesn’t just stop there the willingness runs further. Seventy-eight per cent surveyed say they would share biometric data in order to skip showing a passport or boarding pass. Of those, 75 per cent prefer to register once in advance.
The concept of digital passports has drawn strong interest too. Eighty-four per cent would use one for online check-in. Eighty-two per cent would share one with an airline after paying for a ticket. But trust remains the weak point, as data breaches worry 59 per cent of passengers. Another 49 per cent fear their information will pass to other organisations, and 41 per cent say they do not know how it is handled.
Forty-nine per cent of travellers have used AI to plan a trip. Searching for flights to a set destination leads at 21 per cent. Hunting for the cheapest fare follows at 19 per cent, and 17 per cent sought ideas on where to go.
“Passengers are embracing technology to make travel easier. AI is becoming a mainstream travel planning tool, while biometrics and digital identity are creating a faster and more seamless airport experience.” says Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security.
Immigration requirements have put off 43 per cent of passengers from visiting a destination, up from 33 per cent last year. Among them, 53 per cent call the process too complex. Privacy and cost each draw 17 per cent.
Conflict also deters travel. Of passengers it put off, 72 per cent cite safety and 13 per cent cite uncertainty over whether travel is possible. Sixty per cent prefer to apply for a visa online, against 25 per cent who favour a consulate or embassy. More than 100 countries issue eVisas, yet airlines struggle to verify them efficiently because checks are inconsistent, IATA says.
"Passengers want to apply for visas online and complete immigration procedures before they reach the airport. eVisas can deliver that, but airlines can only verify them efficiently if governments use common standards. More than 100 countries issue eVisas, yet there is little consistency in how they are checked,” Careen added.
Middle East travellers are the most likely to use AI for planning. They also show the strongest interest in digital passports and biometric ID. Biometric users there report the highest satisfaction of any region. Among those put off by entry rules, cost is cited more often than elsewhere, though complexity still leads.
That profile suits the UAE. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha depend on transit passengers who move through quickly. The survey indicates the region’s travellers already want the digital tools that speed those connections.
Airspace closures since February 28 shut Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha hubs, with many airlines postponing their return to the region. Aviation consultancy IBA recorded a 59 per cent drop in flights to, from and within the region through March 22.
And Recovery has been uneven too. Traffic on Middle Eastern airlines fell 28.8 per cent in May and 13.9 per cent in June, IATA data show. International demand on those carriers was still 7.5 per cent below last year in September. Total demand there fell 8 per cent, and global demand slipped 0.5 per cent. Excluding the region, it grew 0.3 per cent. The Middle East to Asia corridor shrank 8.8 per cent, deeper than August’s 7.9 per cent decline.
Seats are emptier too. Middle Eastern carriers filled 78.3 per cent of capacity in September, 3.6 percentage points below last year. There are financial implications that affect the industry as well. In June, IATA projected Middle Eastern airlines would swing from a $7.2 billion profit in 2025 to a $4.3 billion loss in 2026.
Fuel costs added to that pressure. And with oil climbing again and fears of US resuming strikes on Iran, the region is still faced with uncertainty before a full recovery. Smoother digital journeys could help hubs win passengers back, however, confidence in the region’s security will decide how fast we could see a turnaround.