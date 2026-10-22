Julius Baer Family Barometer 2026: Middle East families prioritise governance and succession

Jean Pierre Dib, Co-Head Middle East & Africa, Julius Baer, said: “Family businesses are the foundation of wealth in the Middle East and in a year of heightened regional uncertainty, succession has moved to the centre of our conversations with clients, many of whom are planning across several generations and jurisdictions at once. What we consistently see is that the families who navigate these transitions with confidence are those who have put governance in place early, agreeing how decisions will be made and involving successors well before any handover takes place. Equally important is equipping the next generation with the skills, experience and confidence to take on the responsibilities of ownership and leadership when the time comes. For Julius Baer, supporting families through succession remains central to our long-standing commitment to the region.”