Julius Baer announces Jean Pierre Dib, Philipp Kleinschnittger as new Co-Heads for MEA

Rahul Malhotra, Head of Region Emerging Markets, Julius Baer said: “Jean Pierre and Philipp bring the kind of long-standing, client-first leadership that has built our franchise in the Middle East. This highly-collaborative model reflects our commitment to supporting our clients across their wealth journeys. The Middle East continues to see significant wealth creation, particularly across the GCC, making it a highly strategic growth market for Julius Baer. I believe we are well positioned to expand further, and I am confident that Jean Pierre and Philipp will build on our momentum. I wish them both every success in their new roles.”