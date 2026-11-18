“The next lending opportunity is already visible in the payments customers make every day. AdalFi has scored more than 30 million borrowers and underwritten US$400 million in loans using cash-flow data. By embedding this intelligence within Network International’s platform, we can help banks move from static credit snapshots to timely, real-world signals and turn the data they already hold into responsible lending opportunities,” said Salman Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of AdalFi.