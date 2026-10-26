eMudhra reaffirms continued commitment to growth in Middle East and Africa

“Our message to customers and partners is clear: eMudhra's business remains strong, and our operations across the Middle East, Africa, and globally will continue without change. We are discontinuing only the sale of SSL/TLS certificates, which represents a very small part of our regional business, and are providing alternative solutions at no cost to ensure customer continuity," said Arvind Srinivasan, Co-founder, eMudhra. "Our local presence, investments, partnerships, and long-term commitments remain firmly intact. We value the trust placed in us and remain fully committed to supporting our customers and partners.”