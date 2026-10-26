eMudhra reaffirms continued commitment to growth in Middle East and Africa

Company ends SSL/TLS certificate sales, assuring free alternatives for customers
Dubai: eMudhra, a global provider of digital trust, identity, and cybersecurity solutions, today reaffirmed that all its business operations globally, including across the Middle East and Africa, will continue uninterrupted, with no changes to its local operations, customer commitments, or partner relationships.
The company clarified that its recent decision is limited exclusively to discontinuing the sale of SSL/TLS certificates, a product segment representing an extremely small portion of its business in the Middle East and Africa. To ensure customer continuity, eMudhra is proactively facilitating alternative SSL/TLS certificate solutions at no additional cost to affected customers.
All other business lines, including Digital Signatures, Electronic Signatures, Enterprise PKI, Certificate Lifecycle Management, Identity and Access Management, and Digital Trust solutions, remain fully operational and unaffected.
eMudhra emphasized that its business fundamentals remain strong, its regional operations remain unchanged, and its long-term commitment to the Middle East and Africa remains unwavering. The company will continue to invest in business growth and support its customers and partners through its growing local presence, teams, infrastructure, and service commitments.
“Our message to customers and partners is clear: eMudhra's business remains strong, and our operations across the Middle East, Africa, and globally will continue without change. We are discontinuing only the sale of SSL/TLS certificates, which represents a very small part of our regional business, and are providing alternative solutions at no cost to ensure customer continuity," said Arvind Srinivasan, Co-founder, eMudhra. "Our local presence, investments, partnerships, and long-term commitments remain firmly intact. We value the trust placed in us and remain fully committed to supporting our customers and partners.”
eMudhra remains focused on expanding its Digital Trust and Enterprise Security businesses, supporting governments, financial institutions, and enterprises across the region.