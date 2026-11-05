The Gulf’s hidden strength: its differences

The year has shown that the Gulf isn’t a single economy. For a start, the IMF’s October forecast puts the UAE at a 3.9 per cent annual contraction, Oman at 4.1 per cent growth, and Kuwait at a staggering minus 16.7 per cent. That represents a difference of over 20 per cent within a single region. A financial “line in the sand” is drawn across the region’s main shipping lane as economies that ship through it have lost volumes, and economies with pipelines around it have not. Kuwait, whose exports have no alternative route, has paid the highest price. The UAE’s pipeline to Fujairah and Saudi Arabia’s pipeline to the Red Sea have kept oil moving.