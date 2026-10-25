International arrivals reached 75.7 million, whilst intra-GCC travel rose to 20.1 million
Dubai: Tourism revenue across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rose 9.7 per cent to $131.9 billion in 2025, as the region welcomed more international visitors, expanded its hotel capacity and recorded growth in travel between member countries.
The number of international tourists visiting the six GCC countries reached 75.7 million, an increase of 4.9 per cent from 2024, according to figures released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.
Tourist movements between GCC countries also increased, rising 3.6 per cent to 20.1 million during the year.
The region's hospitality sector continued to expand to accommodate growing demand, with the number of hotel establishments increasing 4.8 per cent to 12,400.
The figures were published in the centre's weekly bulletin, Gulf Tourism in the Era of Smart Transformation, which examined the growing role of digital infrastructure, emerging technologies and online government services in strengthening the region's tourism competitiveness.
Tourism remains an important part of the GCC's efforts to diversify its economies beyond oil, supporting industries ranging from aviation and transport to hospitality, retail, entertainment and other services.
The sector also contributes to investment, job creation and the expansion of non-oil economic activity.
Digital transformation reshapes Gulf tourism
Beyond rising visitor numbers and revenue, the bulletin highlighted the role of digital readiness in improving tourism services and the region's ability to compete internationally.
GCC countries recorded scores ranging from 34 to 99 points in the 2025 Emerging Technologies Adoption Index, with three countries ranking among the world's top 20.
In the 2025 Mobile Application Development Index, regional scores ranged from 60 to 77 points, reflecting the digital infrastructure available to develop tourism applications and improve access to information and services.
Such applications can help visitors plan their journeys, obtain information and access services before, during and after their trips.
The region also recorded scores ranging from 56 to 99 points in the 2025 Government Online Services Index, with three GCC countries placing among the top 25 globally.
The centre highlighted how digital government services can simplify travel-related procedures, accommodation arrangements and access to tourism activities while improving efficiency for visitors.
AI and data to support tourism growth
The bulletin identified data, artificial intelligence and digital applications as increasingly important tools for the tourism sector.
These technologies can help tourism providers better understand visitor preferences, anticipate demand and offer more personalised services.
They can also improve destination management, support more efficient use of resources and strengthen sustainability while enhancing visitor satisfaction.
The centre also emphasised the importance of closer digital integration between GCC countries, including the development of shared platforms connecting bookings, transport, events and tourism information.
Such initiatives could make travel across the region more seamless, encourage tourism between GCC countries and improve visitors' access to the region's natural, cultural, heritage and entertainment attractions.