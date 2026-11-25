UAE collaborates with Egypt, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria on tourism
Abu Dhabi: The UAE plans to strengthen tourism cooperation with Egypt, Brazil, Argentina and Nigeria, with a focus on attracting investment, promoting destinations and expanding visitor flows between the countries.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held bilateral meetings with tourism officials from the four countries on the sidelines of the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi from November 23 to 25 at Emirates Palace.
“We are committed to further expanding cooperation with our partners to diversify tourism products and experiences, enhance hospitality services and strengthen connectivity between destinations,” he said.
The discussions covered opportunities to develop joint tourism initiatives, exchange expertise, improve air connectivity and encourage greater private sector participation in tourism projects.
Bin Touq said the UAE was committed to expanding its international tourism partnerships, describing the sector as an important driver of economic growth, investment cooperation and cultural exchange.
He also highlighted the role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in developing tourism services and improving visitor experiences.
Tourism cooperation and partnerships
During his meeting with Sherif Fathi, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Bin Touq discussed joint destination promotion, tourism investment and the development of hospitality services.
They also explored opportunities to organise joint events and initiatives, while strengthening coordination between their tourism sectors to attract more visitors from regional and international markets.
In talks with Gustavo Costa Feliciano, Brazil’s Minister of Tourism and chair of the UN Tourism Executive Council for 2026, discussions focused on increasing tourism flows, promoting destinations and attracting investment in tourism projects and infrastructure. The two countries also explored strengthening air connectivity and using AI and other advanced technologies to improve tourism experiences and hospitality services.
Reflecting the growing tourism flows between the two countries, hotel establishments in the UAE welcomed approximately 165,000 Brazilian visitors in 2025.
The discussions on international tourism cooperation come as UN Tourism looks to expand opportunities for communities in lesser-known destinations through its Project Unity initiative.
UN Tourism introduces Project Unity
Speaking at the Keynote address, Shaikha Nasser Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, outlined the programme during the opening of the organisation's 127th Executive Council session in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Al Nuwais said supporting these destinations and ensuring their communities benefit from tourism opportunities would be among her key responsibilities.
"Our responsibility today, all of us, is to work on creating these opportunities, and to open new doors for the people of these communities to take part in and benefit from tourism in their homelands," she said.
She also highlighted the influence of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through an old video played, whose humanitarian values and vision for providing people with a dignified life had inspired her professional journey.
The UAE's international tourism partnerships and its participation in UN Tourism initiatives support the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to strengthen the country's position as a leading global destination for sustainable tourism.
The initiative aims to bring together people from destinations that have yet to gain international recognition, help them develop their skills and turn their ideas into practical tourism projects.
Cooperation with Argentina
Bin Touq also met Daniel Scioli, Argentina’s Secretary of Tourism, Sports and Environment, to explore cooperation in cultural and sports tourism. The discussions included developing joint programmes and events to showcase the tourism assets of both countries, enrich visitor experiences and increase travel between the two destinations.
Bin Touq stressed the importance of working with public and private sector partners in Argentina to turn potential opportunities into tourism projects. Stronger air connectivity was also highlighted as a way to encourage visitor flows and investment.
The UAE's tourism partnerships form part of its wider efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 and strengthen its position as a global destination for sustainable tourism. The push to expand international tourism partnerships comes amid a challenging outlook for the regional sector.
According to UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals in the Middle East fell by 22 per cent in the first half of 2026, amid the impact of regional conflict and disruptions to air travel.