Unveiling the next generation of "TAMM" services for 2027
The Abu Dhabi Government is participating in GITEX Global 2026 under the theme, “We Give Time Its Value. We Leave You with Its Best Moments,” highlighting how artificial intelligence (AI) is helping save time for millions of people through more than 80 projects and initiatives currently being implemented across the emirate.
The participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s efforts to realise its ambition of becoming the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.
This year’s exhibition will take place across two venues, with activities beginning at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 7, 2026, before moving to Expo City Dubai from December 8 to 11.
The Abu Dhabi Government pavilion will bring together more than 30 government entities and academic institutions. The showcased projects and initiatives will highlight how AI can save time for both customers accessing government services and the employees responsible for delivering them.
Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “The true impact of AI should be measured by what it delivers to members of the community. In Abu Dhabi, this means giving citizens more time to spend with their families, residents more time to settle into a new city, entrepreneurs more time to focus on growing their businesses, and government employees more time to address challenges that matter.
“At GITEX Global, we are demonstrating this impact in tangible terms by measuring AI against something everyone values: time. Every hour we successfully save gives people the opportunity to devote their time to what matters most to them, rather than dealing with the complexities of government procedures.”
The Abu Dhabi Government pavilion will feature five interactive zones, allowing visitors to explore the technologies and solutions driving improvements in everyday experiences. These will be complemented by a selection of key projects and the latest, most advanced version of TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform.
Among the key initiatives is an application developed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi that brings together vital health indicators, data from wearable devices and connected health records into a unified index accompanied by an interpretation of the results. This will help individuals better understand the factors affecting their health and the steps they can take to improve it.
For family-focused services, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) will showcase an initiative providing students from Grades 6 to 12 with personalised profiles through which they can access school-related information and educational support. The initiative also enables parents to follow up on their children’s educational affairs through digital government services.
In the entrepreneurship sector, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is leading an AI-powered guidance service that supports entrepreneurs throughout the various stages of establishing their businesses, from developing an initial idea to launching the venture. The service aims to save time and simplify procedures through the TAMM platform.
AI is also helping government employees save time by automating a range of internal processes, including approvals, reviews and routine administrative tasks. This allows employees to focus more on responsibilities that require their expertise and on improving services for the community.
In addition, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will launch an AI-powered government procurement platform designed to accelerate procurement procedures and reduce the time employees spend on routine preparatory tasks.
Wesam Lootah, Director-General of Digital Government at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “Becoming a fully AI-powered government requires the collective efforts of all government entities across Abu Dhabi.
“We are working to establish an integrated AI infrastructure and provide shared tools and systems that different entities can leverage and incorporate into their operations, so that each entity does not have to redevelop solutions that have already been successfully implemented elsewhere.
“This collaborative approach has enabled us to move beyond pilot projects towards providing tools that government employees and members of the community use in their daily lives. The ultimate goal is to build a government that takes care of procedures and reduces the administrative burden on people.”
The projects on display will also include solutions supporting the teams responsible for delivering essential services across Abu Dhabi.
At Abu Dhabi Customs, an AI-powered system helps employees focus on shipments requiring additional scrutiny, allowing businesses to benefit from faster clearance procedures for low-risk shipments.
An upcoming digital contact centre accessible through TAMM will enable customers to explain their needs in their own words, in either Arabic or English, before being directed to the relevant government entity.
Meanwhile, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will showcase an AI-powered application allowing visitors to ask questions about museum exhibits in their own languages and listen to the stories behind them, even when the accompanying information is written in another language.
Dr Mohammed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “The best government service is one that customers can access with the least possible effort. Through TAMM, customers will increasingly be able to express what they need in their own words and be directed straight to the appropriate entity, or have their requests completed immediately.
“The version we are showcasing at GITEX Global offers more advanced capabilities, with AI accompanying customers throughout every step of the service journey, acting as a trusted assistant. This enables people to devote their time to what matters most rather than being occupied with procedures.”
The Abu Dhabi Government’s participation in GITEX Global 2026 underscores the emirate’s commitment to achieving its ambition of becoming the world’s first fully AI-powered government.
By showcasing more than 80 projects and initiatives, introducing next-generation services and strengthening global partnerships, Abu Dhabi is demonstrating its efforts to embed AI across all areas of government operations.
These initiatives aim to deliver smarter, more human-centric services while setting new global benchmarks for digital government.