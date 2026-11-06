Sheikh Hazza reviews Abu Dhabi's AI-powered TAMM services platform

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: “We are proud of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, which is a strong motivation for the teams at TAMM Factory to continue their efforts and sustain Abu Dhabi’s leadership. Abu Dhabi has become a global blueprint for AI-native governments, built to serve people and anticipate their needs. Today, TAMM is no longer just a leading local platform serving its community with the latest technologies; it has become a leading model that draws governments from around the world to learn from this unique platform and what it has achieved.