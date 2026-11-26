Singapore leads the 2026 rankings, followed by Seoul, with TAMM winning top app honours.
Abu Dhabi has been ranked the world’s third-best AI city, while its government services platform TAMM has been named the world’s best AI City App in Counterpoint Research’s 2026 Global AI Cities Index.
The emirate climbed from eighth place last year, strengthening its ambition to become the world’s first AI-native government by 2027.
The top three cities were separated by just 1.4 points. Singapore led with 65.9 points, followed by Seoul with 64.9 and Abu Dhabi with 64.5, out of 100.
For the first time, Counterpoint introduced an AI City App category to assess how effectively cities use artificial intelligence to deliver services, rather than simply counting the number of apps available.
TAMM received a perfect score of 5.00, the only platform among 100 cities assessed to achieve the maximum rating. The highest scores were given to services that use AI to offer personalised assistance, anticipate users’ needs and complete transactions from start to finish.
Abu Dhabi also ranked first globally in AI Governance and Mobile Broadband, securing maximum scores in both categories. The index measures cities across 10 categories, including public- and private-sector initiatives.
Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), said the emirate’s AI ambitions were focused on making government services simpler and more proactive.
“TAMM shows what that means in practice: services designed around people's lives, with AI helping government anticipate needs and act, rather than waiting for people to ask,” he said.
He added that the recognition was encouraging, but the focus remained on building a government that uses technology on a large scale while keeping people at the centre of its services.
Developed by DGE in collaboration with more than 45 entities across Abu Dhabi, TAMM offers access to more than 1,200 public and private-sector services through a single platform, serving 4.9 million users.
Customer satisfaction has reached 94.5 per cent, up from 78 per cent in 2022, before AI was integrated into the platform.
TAMM AutoGov, launched in October 2025 and described as the world’s first AI public servant, can handle routine tasks on behalf of users, including licence renewals, payments and healthcare appointment bookings.
Counterpoint also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s wider AI ecosystem, including developments in education, financial services, healthcare, software and data centres, as well as smart city management.
Organisations contributing to the ecosystem include Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, G42, Presight and Microsoft.
In October 2026, Abu Dhabi launched TAMM Global, making the platform’s technology and expertise available to governments outside the UAE for the first time.
Singapore — 65.9
Seoul — 64.9
Abu Dhabi — 64.5
Dubai — 62.4
San Francisco — 57.0
London — 52.6
Beijing — 51.4
Shanghai — 46.6
Shenzhen — 46.5
Hong Kong — 43.1
Tokyo — 40.1
Boston — 38.7
New York — 37.7
Washington — 37.1
Bengaluru — 36.3