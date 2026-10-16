Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: “TAMM was created in Abu Dhabi to improve the quality of life of our community. Today, it serves millions of users and has become an integral part of how people and businesses interact with government. Through the announcement of TAMM Global’s establishment, we are building on that success by making capabilities developed and proven effective and efficient in Abu Dhabi available to governments seeking to deliver better outcomes for their people.”