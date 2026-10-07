GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE ranks No. 1 globally for satisfaction with digital government services

BCG survey across 44 countries finds 89% of UAE respondents rate services highly

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE ranks No. 1 globally for satisfaction with digital government services
Supplied

The UAE has ranked first globally in citizen satisfaction with digital government services, according to the 2026 Citizen Survey on Digital Government by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with 89 per cent of respondents giving the UAE a high rating.

The report was launched on the first day of AI Everything Abu Dhabi under the title, “After a Decade of Digital Gains, AI Is Reshaping Citizen Expectations Across the GCC.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The findings underscore the strength of the UAE’s digital government experience and provide a solid foundation for the next generation of AI-powered public services, according to the report.

Survey covers 44 countries

The survey, which covered 44 countries, found that the UAE ranked first in the use of digital government services, with 53 per cent of respondents reporting that they use such services.

Meanwhile, 76 per cent of respondents in the UAE said their most recent digital government transaction provided them with a better experience than they typically receive when dealing with private-sector organisations.

This strong digital foundation is increasingly extending to the adoption of artificial intelligence. Eighty-two per cent of respondents in the UAE said they use AI on a weekly basis, while 53 per cent believe that the benefits of deploying AI in government outweigh the risks. This compares with 49 per cent across the GCC and 36 per cent globally.

At the GCC level, the report found strong demand for the next generation of AI-powered government services. The region is the world’s most receptive to AI, with 79 per cent of citizens expressing openness to interacting with AI-enabled government services, compared with 66 per cent globally.

According to the report, three of the four government AI applications receiving the highest levels of support involve AI-agent use cases, representing a promising starting point for governments.

Half of respondents across the GCC said they prefer AI for simple services and human involvement for more complex services.

A major opportunity

Dr Lars Littig, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, said GCC countries have a major opportunity to translate their digital leadership into the next generation of AI-powered government services.

“As citizens become increasingly familiar with AI, strengthening AI literacy and building trust will be critical to sustaining its adoption,” he said.

“The opportunity lies in advancing AI in ways that reflect how citizens want to interact, expanding automation and AI-agent capabilities where they deliver value, while retaining human judgement and embedding responsible safeguards where they are most needed.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

GCC remittances surge 13.6% to record $161 billion in 2025

GCC workers sent record $161 billion abroad in 2025

2m read
Quality of life boosts Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s appeal

Quality of life boosts Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s appeal

6m read
Saudi, UAE lead Gulf’s 126,000-room hotel expansion

Saudi, UAE lead Gulf’s 126,000-room hotel expansion

3m read
60% of GCC workers see AI doing half their job

60% of GCC workers see AI doing half their job

3m read