Abu Dhabi to train 20,000 government employees in AI by end of 2026

Government employees to gain AI expertise under new Abu Dhabi programme
Abu Dhabi-Abu Dhabi Government has launched a major artificial intelligence training programme, ‘AiNative’ at the Ai Everything, Abu Dhabi, that aims to equip 20,000 government employees with practical AI skills by the end of 2026. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at the exhibition.
This move, according to the government, is critical as the emirate works towards becoming the world’s first AI-native government by 2027. Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said, “Abu Dhabi's leadership understands that becoming an AI-native government is as much about people as it is about technology.”
The AiNative initiative will train employees to use tools including ChatGPT, Codex and Microsoft 365 Copilot confidently and responsibly in their daily work. Specialised, function-specific certifications, including areas such as coding and data, will also be a part of the curriculum.
The free programme will later be opened to Abu Dhabi citizens and residents through Tomouh, the government’s AI-powered learning app, using UAE Pass.
Delivered through the free version of ChatGPT, it will show users how AI can help with everyday tasks such as managing personal finances, running a small business, finding a job, studying and creating online content responsibly.
AiNative was developed by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), Abu Dhabi in collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). A pilot is already under way within the government, with the public programme to follow.
Farouk El Hamzawi, Head of Enterprise, OpenAI MENA, said, “Becoming an AI-native nation starts with AI-confident people.
As AI moves from answering questions to taking on complex tasks, he says that it is bound to upon new opportunities in how people work and how government serves.
Realising those opportunities, he added, would require equipping people with the skills and confidence to use AI well. “DGE is helping government employees and the wider public to turn Abu Dhabi’s bold AI ambitions into everyday impact.”
The initiative includes foundation courses for government employees and the public, as well as a dedicated programme for department leaders. More specialised certifications covering areas such as coding and data will be introduced in later phases.
Wesam Lootah, director general of GovDigital at DGE, said the programme would give government employees and the wider community the knowledge and confidence to use AI responsibly at work and in their daily lives.
The launch follows the rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot to 35,000 Abu Dhabi Government employees under the Frontier Employee Programme announced in July. Officials said the two initiatives would combine access to advanced AI tools with the skills needed to use them responsibly and at scale.