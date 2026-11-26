Feve Chocolates partners with DAC to empower neurodivergent talent in the UAE
Dubai: Feve Chocolates, an artisanal chocolate maker celebrated for its dedication to craftsmanship, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Dubai Autism Center (DAC). The partnership establishes a specialised program to train, mentor, and ultimately employ students from the DAC within Feve Chocolates’ active production facilities.
Rather than a conventional outreach initiative, this collaboration is designed to create meaningful, long-term career pathways. The program is rooted in a fundamental understanding: the creation of fine chocolate requires immense focus, a dedication to routine, and an uncompromising eye for detail - traits that many individuals on the autism spectrum naturally possess.
Through this MOU, Feve Chocolates will welcome DAC students into their kitchens, providing hands-on vocational training tailored to their individual strengths and sensory needs. Following this comprehensive training period, candidates will be evaluated and selected for paid, full-time roles based on the culinary and operational skills they have acquired. This ensures that their employment is earned through merit and genuine capability, giving them a true sense of professional achievement.
"Empowering every individual to contribute their unique brilliance is a duty we owe to our nation and its profoundly inclusive vision," said Kashif Merchant, Founder of Feve Chocolates. "The art of fine chocolate demands a rare precision - traits we see in abundance in the students at the Dubai Autism Center. This isn't just a corporate initiative; it is our national responsibility to champion neurodivergent talent and build a workforce that reflects the true heart of the UAE. We are incredibly proud to welcome them into the Feve family."
By integrating DAC students directly into daily operations, the initiative aims to foster true independence, build profound confidence, and demonstrate the immense value of neurodiversity in the workplace. Feve Chocolates has worked closely with the specialists at DAC to ensure the facility environment, training modules, and daily workflows are optimized to support the success and well-being of the trainees.
This partnership sets a precedent for the UAE’s food and beverage industry, demonstrating that the most vibrant, high-quality businesses are those built on genuine inclusion, national pride, and a recognition of unique human potential.