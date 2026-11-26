"Empowering every individual to contribute their unique brilliance is a duty we owe to our nation and its profoundly inclusive vision," said Kashif Merchant, Founder of Feve Chocolates. "The art of fine chocolate demands a rare precision - traits we see in abundance in the students at the Dubai Autism Center. This isn't just a corporate initiative; it is our national responsibility to champion neurodivergent talent and build a workforce that reflects the true heart of the UAE. We are incredibly proud to welcome them into the Feve family."