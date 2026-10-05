Dubai Future Foundation launches agentic AI accelerator for 33 government entities

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “Artificial intelligence is reshaping how government services are designed and delivered. Our role at the Dubai Electronic Security Centre is to ensure this transformation is built on strong foundations of security, governance and trust from day one. Cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought in the adoption of AI. It must be embedded at every stage, from planning and design to operation and monitoring. Through our regulatory frameworks, including the Information Security Regulation in Dubai and the AI Security Policy, we provide government entities with the frameworks and guidance they need to adopt agentic AI autonomously and responsibly, without compromising compliance, data protection or digital resilience.”