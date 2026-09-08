Businesses will learn how to use Agentic AI for productivity, decisions and growth
Dubai: More than 14,000 private sector companies in Dubai will receive specialised training on Agentic AI, with businesses being taught how to apply the technology across operations, productivity and decision-making.
Dubai Chambers has launched the programme through Dubai Chambers Academy, its new integrated e-learning platform, giving participating companies practical guidance on how Agentic AI tools can be used within their businesses.
The training forms part of Dubai’s wider programme to move the private sector towards Agentic AI under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Participants will be introduced to tools and solutions that can help improve operations, efficiency, productivity and decision-making, while identifying applications that could support growth and innovation.
The programme is designed to give companies a foundation in Agentic AI, help them identify where the technology can be applied within their operations and build the capabilities needed for its growing role in business.
Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “Agentic AI is opening up new possibilities for the way companies operate. It can help manage complex tasks, enable more effective decision-making, enhance productivity, and create new opportunities for growth.”
“Through these specialised training tracks, we aim to equip the private sector with the capabilities and expertise needed to understand Agentic AI and translate its potential into practical applications.”
The training sits within a broader programme that also includes support for companies developing and deploying Agentic AI solutions, incubators for Agentic AI companies, and initiatives focused on knowledge-sharing and capacity-building.
Dubai Chambers has also formed an Executive Committee for Agentic AI to accelerate adoption across the private sector, prepare businesses for global technological shifts and support Dubai’s ambitions in the digital economy and future industries.