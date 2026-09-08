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Dubai to train 14,000 companies to use Agentic AI

Businesses will learn how to use Agentic AI for productivity, decisions and growth

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Agentic AI
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Dubai: More than 14,000 private sector companies in Dubai will receive specialised training on Agentic AI, with businesses being taught how to apply the technology across operations, productivity and decision-making.

Dubai Chambers has launched the programme through Dubai Chambers Academy, its new integrated e-learning platform, giving participating companies practical guidance on how Agentic AI tools can be used within their businesses.

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The training forms part of Dubai’s wider programme to move the private sector towards Agentic AI under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Practical use inside companies

Participants will be introduced to tools and solutions that can help improve operations, efficiency, productivity and decision-making, while identifying applications that could support growth and innovation.

The programme is designed to give companies a foundation in Agentic AI, help them identify where the technology can be applied within their operations and build the capabilities needed for its growing role in business.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “Agentic AI is opening up new possibilities for the way companies operate. It can help manage complex tasks, enable more effective decision-making, enhance productivity, and create new opportunities for growth.”

“Through these specialised training tracks, we aim to equip the private sector with the capabilities and expertise needed to understand Agentic AI and translate its potential into practical applications.”

Wider private sector push

The training sits within a broader programme that also includes support for companies developing and deploying Agentic AI solutions, incubators for Agentic AI companies, and initiatives focused on knowledge-sharing and capacity-building.

Dubai Chambers has also formed an Executive Committee for Agentic AI to accelerate adoption across the private sector, prepare businesses for global technological shifts and support Dubai’s ambitions in the digital economy and future industries.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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