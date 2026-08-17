UAE targets 50% of government services and operations to be powered by Agentic AI

The initiative aims to improve performance, speed up decisions and deliver better services
The UAE is moving ahead with plans to transform 50% of government sectors, services and operations into models powered by Agentic AI within the next two years, as officials work to build the technology and data infrastructure needed for the shift.
The Higher Committee for Agentic AI organised the “Agentic AI and Data Technology Track” workshop, bringing together government leaders, Chief AI Officers and representatives from government entities.
The workshop focused on strengthening coordination between entities and preparing the data, infrastructure and technology needed to expand the use of Agentic AI across government.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of the Agentic AI and Data Technology Track, said the UAE is working towards a proactive government model that uses future technologies to improve efficiency and readiness.
He said the Agentic AI Project represents the world’s first comprehensive government-wide initiative of its kind to adopt Agentic AI technologies across government.
The workshop, he added, aims to bring government entities together and speed up the development of technology and data systems needed to support the transition.
The wider target is to transform 50% of government sectors, operations and services over the next two years.
During the workshop, officials reviewed the Agentic AI Project’s five main tracks, as well as requirements covering data governance, infrastructure, platforms, technical needs and the integration of government systems.
Participants were also introduced to the Federal Agentic AI Technology Platform, known as FedAI.
The platform will provide federal government entities with a common technology infrastructure to develop and adopt Agentic AI solutions.
Through the National AI Gateway, entities will be able to access a range of AI platforms through a single secure access point for managing applications and services.
The system will also allow entities to use commercial AI models as well as open-source models hosted within sovereign infrastructure, while allowing new models to be added in the future.
The workshop also discussed how Agentic AI systems will be classified and assessed.
A self-assessment mechanism based on technical and operational criteria will help determine whether systems meet the requirements of Agentic AI.
Officials said the approach will help standardise implementation across government while strengthening governance and supporting the safe and responsible use of AI.
More than 10 technology companies and vendors supporting the transition to Agentic AI applications were also showcased during the workshop.
The Agentic AI Project is part of the UAE Government 4.0 journey and covers five tracks focusing on operations and institutional support, strategic government work, government services, technology and data, and capacity building and training.
The initiative aims to improve government performance, speed up decision-making and provide more efficient services while strengthening the UAE’s position in the development of AI-powered government.