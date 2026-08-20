New partnership will connect AI firms with business opportunities, investors and partners
Dubai: Indian companies specialising in Agentic AI and deeptech are set to receive greater support to establish and expand from Dubai under a new agreement between Dubai Chambers and India’s National Association of Software and Service Companies, or NASSCOM.
The Memorandum of Understanding will focus on connecting companies with business opportunities in Dubai while building closer links between the Agentic AI ecosystems in the UAE and India.
Companies covered by the initiative could also gain access to specialised business events and joint programmes bringing together businesses, investors and entrepreneurs from both markets.
Dubai Chambers and NASSCOM will work on developing strategic partnerships between stakeholders in Dubai and India, while sharing knowledge and expertise and launching joint initiatives focused on Agentic AI.
The agreement specifically aims to support leading Indian companies working in Agentic AI and deeptech that want to establish or expand their operations from Dubai.
We are expanding international cooperation and partnerships to build an integrated ecosystem that supports the adoption of Agentic AI by businesses, enhances efficiency and productivity, and creates new opportunities for economic growthMohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers
NASSCOM represents India’s $315 billion technology industry and has more than 3,500 member companies spanning startups and multinational corporations.
The agreement follows the formation of Dubai Chambers’ Executive Committee for Agentic AI in June, which was established to accelerate adoption of the technology and prepare companies for wider technological changes.
Its responsibilities include approving specialised Agentic AI training tracks, designing and establishing incubators for companies operating in the sector and supporting businesses developing Agentic AI solutions.
Lootah said Dubai’s private-sector push is aimed at helping businesses make greater use of advanced technologies and their applications.
“Dubai’s efforts to support the private sector’s transition towards Agentic AI represent a pioneering global initiative to strengthen the competitiveness of the business community and help companies capitalise on advanced technologies and their applications in the future economy.”
The committee is also tasked with promoting knowledge sharing and capacity building within Dubai Chambers, while the new NASSCOM agreement extends that work through closer links with Indian technology companies and investors.