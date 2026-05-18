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Dubai Holding partners with Microsoft to scale AI adoption across operations

Collaboration will integrate AI into real estate, hospitality, retail, investments

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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The tie-up reflects Dubai Holding’s strategy to integrate advanced technologies into its operating model.
The tie-up reflects Dubai Holding’s strategy to integrate advanced technologies into its operating model.
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Dubai: Dubai Holding has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to embed artificial intelligence at the core of its operations, positioning the group among the first organisations in the Middle East and Africa region to implement AI deployment at enterprise scale.

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The collaboration reflects Dubai Holding’s strategy to integrate advanced technologies into its operating model and aligns with the UAE’s broader ambitions to lead the adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

Under the agreement, Dubai Holding will integrate AI into its operational processes and decision-making frameworks across businesses including real estate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, investments and community management.

The company said employees across the group will have access to AI tools through a unified interface, allowing them to apply AI capabilities directly within their daily responsibilities. This includes the deployment of AI agents designed to automate routine tasks, streamline workflows and improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Dubai Holding added that the rollout will be supported by a structured training and enablement programme, including workshops and practical use-case development, aimed at ensuring consistent adoption of AI tools across the organisation.

Part of UAE’s broader AI ambitions

The group said the initiative contributes to Dubai’s wider digital transformation agenda and supports national frameworks including the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and the Dubai AI Roadmap.

Dubai Holding also said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to advance artificial intelligence through collaborations with global technology companies, including its existing joint venture Aither with Palantir Technologies.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said technology remains central to how the group operates and creates value across its businesses.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft reflects a deliberate step in embedding artificial intelligence into our core operations, in line with Dubai’s broader digital transformation ambitions,” Kaushal said.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said the next phase of artificial intelligence would be defined by how organisations apply it at scale to drive productivity and long-term value.

“Our role is to support customers like Dubai Holding with the platforms and capabilities needed to integrate AI securely into their operations, while advancing responsible innovation that benefits employees, businesses and the broader economy,” Smith said.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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