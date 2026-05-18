Dubai Holding partners with Microsoft to scale AI adoption across operations

Dubai: Dubai Holding has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to embed artificial intelligence at the core of its operations, positioning the group among the first organisations in the Middle East and Africa region to implement AI deployment at enterprise scale.

Dubai Holding added that the rollout will be supported by a structured training and enablement programme, including workshops and practical use-case development, aimed at ensuring consistent adoption of AI tools across the organisation.

The company said employees across the group will have access to AI tools through a unified interface, allowing them to apply AI capabilities directly within their daily responsibilities. This includes the deployment of AI agents designed to automate routine tasks, streamline workflows and improve productivity and operational efficiency.

The collaboration reflects Dubai Holding’s strategy to integrate advanced technologies into its operating model and aligns with the UAE’s broader ambitions to lead the adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

“Our role is to support customers like Dubai Holding with the platforms and capabilities needed to integrate AI securely into their operations, while advancing responsible innovation that benefits employees, businesses and the broader economy,” Smith said.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said the next phase of artificial intelligence would be defined by how organisations apply it at scale to drive productivity and long-term value.

Dubai Holding also said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to advance artificial intelligence through collaborations with global technology companies, including its existing joint venture Aither with Palantir Technologies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.