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UAE defence firm EDGE taps Etihad Cargo to move high-value shipments worldwide

EDGE will route airfreight for its 35 entities through Etihad Cargo under new deal

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE defence firm EDGE taps Etihad Cargo to move high-value shipments worldwide

Dubai: EDGE Group has signed a global air carrier services agreement with Etihad Airways, consolidating its airfreight operations under the UAE’s national carrier as it expands its advanced industrial and defence operations.

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The agreement, signed at Make it in the Emirates 2026, will see EDGE procure airfreight services through Etihad Airways’ cargo operations for shipments on behalf of the group and its portfolio of 35 entities.

The deal brings EDGE’s airfreight requirements closer to the UAE’s own logistics network, giving Etihad Cargo a larger role in supporting shipments linked to advanced industrial, defence and high-value operations.

Building local supply chains

EDGE said the agreement is part of its broader strategy to prioritise local partnerships across its supply chain and operations. The group said the move would ensure that, as it grows, it continues to invest in and rely on UAE institutions and capabilities.

The arrangement also fits into the wider industrial strategy behind Make it in the Emirates, where government and private-sector entities are being encouraged to deepen domestic manufacturing, logistics and supply chain links.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful local partnerships that create lasting value for the UAE. By working with Etihad Airways, we are not only optimising our own operations but contributing to the growth of a truly integrated national industrial base.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Cargo provides the reliability, security and global reach needed to serve advanced industrial and defence operations while strengthening national capability through local partnerships. Consolidating EDGE’s airfreight operations with Etihad Cargo reflects a high level of trust in the UAE’s national carrier to support complex, high value and time critical requirements at scale.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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