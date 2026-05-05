EDGE will route airfreight for its 35 entities through Etihad Cargo under new deal
Dubai: EDGE Group has signed a global air carrier services agreement with Etihad Airways, consolidating its airfreight operations under the UAE’s national carrier as it expands its advanced industrial and defence operations.
The agreement, signed at Make it in the Emirates 2026, will see EDGE procure airfreight services through Etihad Airways’ cargo operations for shipments on behalf of the group and its portfolio of 35 entities.
The deal brings EDGE’s airfreight requirements closer to the UAE’s own logistics network, giving Etihad Cargo a larger role in supporting shipments linked to advanced industrial, defence and high-value operations.
EDGE said the agreement is part of its broader strategy to prioritise local partnerships across its supply chain and operations. The group said the move would ensure that, as it grows, it continues to invest in and rely on UAE institutions and capabilities.
The arrangement also fits into the wider industrial strategy behind Make it in the Emirates, where government and private-sector entities are being encouraged to deepen domestic manufacturing, logistics and supply chain links.
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful local partnerships that create lasting value for the UAE. By working with Etihad Airways, we are not only optimising our own operations but contributing to the growth of a truly integrated national industrial base.”
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Cargo provides the reliability, security and global reach needed to serve advanced industrial and defence operations while strengthening national capability through local partnerships. Consolidating EDGE’s airfreight operations with Etihad Cargo reflects a high level of trust in the UAE’s national carrier to support complex, high value and time critical requirements at scale.”