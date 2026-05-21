The problem is adding to a shipping crisis that has already disrupted cargo flows, pushed up freight costs and forced trade to reroute across the region, including through UAE ports. Authorities such as Dubai Customs have introduced emergency logistics measures in recent weeks to ease the pressure and keep goods moving.

“The main surprise was the amount of fouling we had on the ship,” he said, adding that after spending six to eight weeks in waters of around 30C, “there was a lot of stuff that gets attached to the ship that you really don’t want to have attached to the ship.”

Rashid Darwish Almuhairi, Senior Consultant at Dubai Customs, told Gulf News in an earlier interview that one of the biggest challenges has been a “mismatch of capacity” as vessels shift to ports that are not equipped to handle the same volumes as major hubs such as Jebel Ali.

Industry officials in the UAE have said freight costs in some cases have risen four to six times as shipping lines divert away from traditional routes. That has triggered congestion at alternative ports and forced cargo to move through multiple regional gateways, including Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Sohar, creating bottlenecks and tracking gaps for traders.

Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, said one ship had been waiting 15 days for a replacement GPS part that would normally have arrived within one or two days.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.