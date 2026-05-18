UAE gold sales surge at Joyalukkas as India’s import duty hike drives price advantage for NRIs

This time, the impact is even more meaningful for NRIs living in or travelling through the UAE because of the renewed clarity on India’s baggage allowance rules. As per the current rules, NRIs, men can carry up to 20 grams and women up to 40 grams of gold jewellery duty free into India, subject to prescribed conditions. For a travelling family, this allows around 100 grams or more of gold jewellery to be carried legally within the duty-free baggage allowance.