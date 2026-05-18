UAE gold sales surge at Joyalukkas as India’s import duty hike drives price advantage for NRIs

Customer response is already visible across Joyalukkas showrooms in the UAE
India’s recent increase in gold import duty from 6% to 15% has created a strong price advantage for jewellery buyers in the UAE, especially in Dubai, the City of Gold. Industry leaders say the move is significant because India’s gold import duty has reached one of its highest levels in the last two decades.
This time, the impact is even more meaningful for NRIs living in or travelling through the UAE because of the renewed clarity on India’s baggage allowance rules. As per the current rules, NRIs, men can carry up to 20 grams and women up to 40 grams of gold jewellery duty free into India, subject to prescribed conditions. For a travelling family, this allows around 100 grams or more of gold jewellery to be carried legally within the duty-free baggage allowance.
According to Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Jewellery, this combination of higher Indian duty, clearer baggage rules, and Dubai’s competitive gold market has created a clear opportunity for customers.
“Even after considering VAT in the UAE, the price difference between buying gold jewellery in Dubai and India is now almost 11 per cent. This is a very meaningful saving for Indian families and NRIs. Dubai has always offered purity, transparency, wider choice, and attractive making charges. With the latest duty increase in India and the clarity on baggage allowance, the benefit of buying from Dubai has become much stronger,” Alukkas said.
Customer response is already visible across Joyalukkas showrooms in the UAE. Softer weekend gold prices, holiday travel preparations, and India’s higher duty have together lifted footfall and buying interest.
Joyalukkas has expanded its UAE collections with traditional and contemporary designs to meet demand. Alukkas said Dubai remains one of the world’s best places to buy gold jewellery with confidence, value, and choice.