Eligible firms can add up to 50 employees and use Canva’s AI-powered tools for one year
Dubai: Eligible small and medium-sized businesses in Dubai can now access Canva Business free for one year through the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s Business in Dubai platform.
The offer is open to Dubai Chamber of Commerce members with no more than 500 employees and no current or previous paid Canva subscription. Each eligible company can add up to 50 employees.
The subscription includes tools for creating social media content, presentations, websites and videos, along with Brand Kits and AI-powered features.
Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the initiative is aimed at helping SMEs improve their digital presence and streamline operations.
“By making professional AI-powered design capabilities more accessible to SMEs, we are helping businesses streamline their operations and enabling entrepreneurs to strengthen their digital presence.”
Companies with Dubai-issued trade licences will become eligible for the offer in the near future.
The initiative follows a partnership signed between Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Canva during the World Governments Summit 2026. The partnership aims to support 250,000 digital SMEs and individuals over the next five years.
Canva said more than five million designs are published on its platform every month by users in the UAE.