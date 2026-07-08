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Dubai businesses get one gateway for 65 services to grow faster

Platform gives companies access to 65 services from seven accredited partners

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai skyline
Dubai skyline
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Dubai: Dubai Chambers has launched the Business in Dubai platform, giving companies one digital gateway to access 65 corporate services from seven accredited partners.

The platform is aimed at businesses looking to set up, grow or expand in Dubai, with service packages covering financial services, marketing and growth, technology, testing, inspection and certification.

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The launch is part of a broader push to make business operations easier for companies in Dubai, particularly small businesses, entrepreneurs and digital economy firms that need faster access to service providers.

65 services across four categories

Dubai Chambers said the platform brings together corporate services from ZENDATA Cybersecurity, FAST Ventures, Mamo, OCTA, SGS Gulf Limited, Vault and Pemo.

The services are spread across four main areas, giving businesses access to support in finance, growth, technology and certification through a single platform.

The platform is designed to reduce the time companies spend looking for service providers, allowing business owners and management teams to focus more on operations and expansion.

"Through this platform, we aim to further enhance Dubai’s integrated investment ecosystem by providing businesses with easier access to the services they need to grow, thrive, and contribute to sustainable economic development," said Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers

"This innovative step will create a growth-focused environment that enables companies to operate with greater flexibility and efficiency,” noted Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Dubai Chambers said the platform offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience built around companies’ needs.

The single-gateway model is expected to help businesses save time and resources by bringing key services into one place, while giving accredited partners a direct channel to reach companies operating across Dubai’s business ecosystem.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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