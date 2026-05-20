The Executive Centre launches integrated business setup services in Dubai

Rajat Kapur, Managing Director – Middle East at The Executive Centre, said the company is responding to a clear and documented shift in how global organisations are approaching UAE market entry. "The 2026 market demands more than just a trade licence; it requires immediate credibility and operational integrity," Kapur said. "We are witnessing a clear trend where global enterprises are moving beyond paper-only setups. They are seeking a sophisticated ecosystem that combines premium office facilities with a focus on local governance. Our role is to ensure firms are fully compliant and operationally established from day one."