The Executive Centre launches integrated business setup services in Dubai

Rising demand for Grade-A infrastructure is reshaping UAE market entry strategies
Dubai: The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia-Pacific's leading premium flexible workspace provider, has expanded its business setup services in Dubai to offer a fully integrated corporate entry solution for multinational firms and enterprises seeking to establish operations in the UAE.
The move comes as Dubai's business formation landscape undergoes a measurable shift. With the UAE Corporate Tax regime now firmly established and the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) fully implemented, companies entering the market face a more demanding compliance environment than in previous years.
In response, enterprises are moving away from basic administrative filing and towards structured, end-to-end corporate solutions that address licensing, governance, and physical office requirements simultaneously.
The Executive Centre's business setup services in Dubai offering combines expert PRO services and trade licensing assistance with immediate access to Grade-A office infrastructure across key commercial districts, including One Central.
The model is designed to ensure that firms are not only legally registered but operationally functional from the date of incorporation, addressing a gap that has emerged as regulatory standards have tightened across the emirate.
Rajat Kapur, Managing Director – Middle East at The Executive Centre, said the company is responding to a clear and documented shift in how global organisations are approaching UAE market entry. "The 2026 market demands more than just a trade licence; it requires immediate credibility and operational integrity," Kapur said. "We are witnessing a clear trend where global enterprises are moving beyond paper-only setups. They are seeking a sophisticated ecosystem that combines premium office facilities with a focus on local governance. Our role is to ensure firms are fully compliant and operationally established from day one."
The integrated service is particularly relevant for organisations establishing a presence at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), where TEC facilitates the full business setup process within a Grade-A commercial environment. This includes support with the Wage Protection System (WPS) requirements and corporate governance obligations that now form a central part of the UAE's regulatory framework.
Dubai's business setup market currently comprises a range of consultants serving different segments of the market. Virtuzone and Creative Zone continue to serve individual entrepreneurs and small businesses through Free Zone incorporation packages, while Shuraa Business Setup focuses on Dubai Mainland commercial licensing.
Legal firms such as TWS Legal Consultants address complex shareholder and succession matters, and specialists including IBG Consulting navigate sector-specific regulators such as the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for FinTech and digital asset businesses. Offshore and industrial clients are largely served by providers such as Riz & Mona Consultancy through Jebel Ali Free Zone structures.
Within this landscape, The Executive Centre positions its services toward the upper segment of the market, where corporate governance standards, physical presence, and compliance integrity are primary requirements rather than secondary considerations.
The expansion reflects broader conditions in the UAE business environment. The full implementation of the PDPL has raised the baseline requirements for data handling and corporate transparency, making a minimum-viable setup an increasingly insufficient approach for firms with international stakeholders or reporting obligations.
Consultants across the market have adapted by deepening their specialisations, but the demand for a single provider capable of addressing licensing, infrastructure, and ongoing compliance within one framework has grown considerably.
The Executive Centre operates across 35 cities and has positioned its Middle East operations as an integrated entry point for firms moving into the region. Its approach combines the procedural functions of a traditional business setup consultancy with the infrastructure and support services of a premium managed workspace provider.