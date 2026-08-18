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Dubai SMEs get 40% Trendyol commission discount in new e-commerce deal

Dubai Chambers deal gives SMEs discounts, advertising support, priority help on Trendyol

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Pictured above are Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO of Trendyol Gulf and Khalid AlJarwan, executive VP of commercial and corporate services at Dubai Chambers. Trendyol launched in the UAE in 2023 and has since onboarded more than 15,500 regional sellers.
Pictured above are Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO of Trendyol Gulf and Khalid AlJarwan, executive VP of commercial and corporate services at Dubai Chambers. Trendyol launched in the UAE in 2023 and has since onboarded more than 15,500 regional sellers.
Dubai Chambers, Trendyol

The 40 per cent introductory discount is double the standard 20 per cent discount available to all sellers and runs for three months instead of the usual two, discount available to all sellers and runs for three months instead of the usual two.

Trendyol launched in the UAE in 2023 and has since onboarded more than 15,500 regional sellers, according to the company.

The new MoU between Dubai Chambers and Trendyol also gives referred SMEs a package of additional support as they join the platform.

Businesses will also receive dedicated homepage visibility and free advertising credit. SMEs can also get campaign visibility, priority account management, and hands-on onboarding support, including help with uploading products.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said supporting SMEs remains a key priority.

“Supporting the growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s SMEs remains a key priority for Dubai Chambers,” AlJarwan said.

“Our partnership with Trendyol will help businesses expand their presence across e-commerce channels, strengthen their digital capabilities, and access new opportunities for growth.”

He added: “By connecting SMEs with specialised platforms, practical training, and tailored support, we are continuing to enhance an enabling business environment that helps companies of all sizes scale and succeed.”

What does it mean for UAE shoppers?

For UAE shoppers, the agreement could mean more Dubai-based businesses appearing across Trendyol's e-commerce channels as local sellers get additional support to establish and grow their online operations.

The partnership brings together Dubai Chambers' business network with Trendyol's e-commerce infrastructure and expertise, with the aim of accelerating seller onboarding, training and digital growth for local companies.

The new agreement is intended to give even more Dubai-based businesses access to its e-commerce infrastructure, expertise and sales channels.

Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO of Trendyol Gulf, said the shift towards online shopping creates an opportunity for SMEs that are prepared to sell digitally.

“With more people turning to e-commerce, SMEs who are set up to sell digitally are well positioned to reach even more customers than ever before,” he said.

ElAnsari described Trendyol as a “commerce enabler” that gives businesses the infrastructure, insights, visibility and scale needed to grow.

“This partnership with Dubai Chambers is a sign of our commitment to standing by businesses at the moment it matters most,” he said.

The agreement also includes a structured training programme aimed at helping sellers build their businesses sustainably on Trendyol.

Dubai-based SMEs interested in joining Trendyol through the Dubai Chambers partnership can register through Trendyol's seller onboarding process.

The deal is specifically aimed at businesses referred by Dubai Chambers, giving eligible sellers access to the enhanced introductory package and additional support as they begin selling digitally.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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