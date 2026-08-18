Dubai Chambers deal gives SMEs discounts, advertising support, priority help on Trendyol
Dubai: Dubai-based small and medium-sized businesses looking to sell online can now get a 40 per cent discount on Trendyol’s introductory commission rate for their first three months, under a new partnership between Dubai Chambers and the e-commerce platform.
The offer is designed to help more Dubai SMEs set up shop digitally and reach customers through Trendyol, Dubai Chamber and the Turkish e-commerce giant said on Tuesday.
The 40 per cent introductory discount is double the standard 20 per cent discount available to all sellers and runs for three months instead of the usual two, discount available to all sellers and runs for three months instead of the usual two.
Trendyol launched in the UAE in 2023 and has since onboarded more than 15,500 regional sellers, according to the company.
The new MoU between Dubai Chambers and Trendyol also gives referred SMEs a package of additional support as they join the platform.
Businesses will also receive dedicated homepage visibility and free advertising credit. SMEs can also get campaign visibility, priority account management, and hands-on onboarding support, including help with uploading products.
Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said supporting SMEs remains a key priority.
“Supporting the growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s SMEs remains a key priority for Dubai Chambers,” AlJarwan said.
“Our partnership with Trendyol will help businesses expand their presence across e-commerce channels, strengthen their digital capabilities, and access new opportunities for growth.”
He added: “By connecting SMEs with specialised platforms, practical training, and tailored support, we are continuing to enhance an enabling business environment that helps companies of all sizes scale and succeed.”
For UAE shoppers, the agreement could mean more Dubai-based businesses appearing across Trendyol's e-commerce channels as local sellers get additional support to establish and grow their online operations.
The partnership brings together Dubai Chambers' business network with Trendyol's e-commerce infrastructure and expertise, with the aim of accelerating seller onboarding, training and digital growth for local companies.
The new agreement is intended to give even more Dubai-based businesses access to its e-commerce infrastructure, expertise and sales channels.
Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO of Trendyol Gulf, said the shift towards online shopping creates an opportunity for SMEs that are prepared to sell digitally.
“With more people turning to e-commerce, SMEs who are set up to sell digitally are well positioned to reach even more customers than ever before,” he said.
ElAnsari described Trendyol as a “commerce enabler” that gives businesses the infrastructure, insights, visibility and scale needed to grow.
“This partnership with Dubai Chambers is a sign of our commitment to standing by businesses at the moment it matters most,” he said.
The agreement also includes a structured training programme aimed at helping sellers build their businesses sustainably on Trendyol.
Dubai-based SMEs interested in joining Trendyol through the Dubai Chambers partnership can register through Trendyol's seller onboarding process.
The deal is specifically aimed at businesses referred by Dubai Chambers, giving eligible sellers access to the enhanced introductory package and additional support as they begin selling digitally.