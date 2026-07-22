Founders will gain mentorship, pilot opportunities and access to potential investors
Dubai: Digital commerce founders seeking to enter or expand in Dubai will be able to apply for a new incubation programme offering mentorship, corporate pilot opportunities and access to potential investors.
Dubai CommerCity has partnered with NQuBator to launch the programme, with applications for its first cohort opening globally on August 10.
Selected startups will join a structured incubation programme beginning in October 2026, where they will receive support to refine their business models, test their solutions and prepare for expansion.
The programme will provide tailored mentorship, expert advice, capability-building support and access to industry networks.
Dubai CommerCity will also help participating startups explore pilot projects with corporate partners and connect with investors and strategic partners through demo days and engagement events.
Eligible companies will receive support with business setup, regulatory guidance and market entry through Dubai CommerCity’s wider ecosystem.
Entrepreneurs and emerging startups from around the world can apply for the inaugural cohort, which will focus on opportunities and challenges across the digital commerce sector.
Promising applicants will be chosen for the October intake, with the programme designed to help founders turn early-stage concepts into commercially viable businesses.
Dubai CommerCity is a free zone dedicated to digital commerce and operates as a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and Wasl Properties.