There is a dimension of this story that the UAE’s own ranking cannot capture. The global AI adoption average stands at 18.8 percent. In the Global North it is 28.8 percent, while in the Global South it is 16.2 percent, and that gap widened again this quarter to 12.6 percentage points. Persistent challenges, digital connectivity, infrastructure, AI capability in local languages are not closing on their own. The report points to open-weight models as one lever, lowering access costs and making it easier to adapt AI to local languages. The UAE, positioned as a bridge between East and West and increasingly between the digitally advanced and the digitally emerging, has a role to play beyond its borders. The governance frameworks, skills infrastructure, and deployment models developed here can serve as reference points for countries still at the beginning of their own journeys.