With 73.3% adoption in UAE, focus shifts to building on foundations of digital progress
Numbers rarely tell the whole story. But sometimes a number is significant enough that we need to pause and ask what it actually means.
The UAE was the first economy in the world to surpass the 70 percent threshold for AI adoption among the working-age population. In the second quarter of 2026, that figure rose to 73.3 percent. The global average stands at 18.8 percent. The gap is not incremental. It is structural. And behind it is something the statistic cannot convey - thousands of small, practical shifts happening simultaneously across banking, government, logistics, education, retail, infrastructure, and energy. Quietly and steadily, AI has become part of how the UAE works.
Over the years, the UAE has built roads, skylines, institutions, and more recently, a digital economy that the world now looks to as a reference point. The adoption rate has climbed steadily, from 59.4 percent to 64 percent, then 70.1 percent, and now 73.3 percent, that trajectory reflects deliberate policy and sustained investment across multiple cycles. The UAE AI Strategy 2031, the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, national skilling programmes, regulatory frameworks built for clarity rather than compliance, these were not responses to trends. They were decisions made well in advance of where the world now finds itself.
As AI moves deeper into financial systems, logistics networks, and government services, the question of how a country adopts matters as much as how fast it adopts. There is a version of adoption that is fragile: deployed quickly, governed lightly, dependent on single points of failure. What has been built across UAE institutions is something different. Governance, security, and continuity were embedded as requirements from the beginning, not retrofitted under pressure. The ambition was never to move fast. It was to build foundations that hold. Crisis does not build resilience, it reveals whether resilience was built.
The clearest way to understand what 73.3 percent looks like is to look at where it shows up.
In Abu Dhabi, the future of government isn’t a vision on a whiteboard. It’s already running. Across more than 40 government entities, data centres are migrating to a unified sovereign cloud. Over 26,000 civil servants are working alongside AI assistants that handle tasks that once consumed their days. And on the phones of millions of citizens and residents, TAMM is quietly completing government transactions before most people even think to ask.
This is Abu Dhabi’s government in motion. And the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is the force orchestrating it all. Through the Frontier Employee Programme, DGE has rolled out Microsoft 365 Copilot to 26,000 civil servants across 27 entities. Government departments are building towards more than 1,000 AI agents and through its AI Academy, DGE has ensured employees aren’t just using AI, they’re building with it.
The result is a public sector freed from administrative burden and redirected toward the work that actually serves people.
In finance, it is visible in how decisions get made and how clients get served.
What makes that kind of adoption sustainable is the infrastructure layer beneath it, the governance frameworks, sovereign cloud environments, and deployment architectures that allow organisations to scale AI without sacrificing control.
Nowhere is that structural integration more pronounced than in the energy sector, where the margin for error is lowest and the stakes of getting AI governance right are highest.
In the consumer economy, the part of the UAE that most residents and visitors interact with daily, the shift is equally deliberate, moving well past the question of which tools to deploy and into how AI fundamentally changes the way a business operates.
Then there is education, which is perhaps the most consequential arena of all. A country’s AI adoption rate today reflects choices made in classrooms years ago. The choices made now will determine the rate a decade from now.
Through various programs, more than 250,000 students, educators, and government employees are being equipped with in-demand AI skills, as part of a national commitment to reach 1 million learners by 2027. These are the next cohort of a workforce that already sits at 73.3 percent.
What that preparation looks like in practice, beyond the numbers, is a question of culture as much as curriculum.
There is a dimension of this story that the UAE’s own ranking cannot capture. The global AI adoption average stands at 18.8 percent. In the Global North it is 28.8 percent, while in the Global South it is 16.2 percent, and that gap widened again this quarter to 12.6 percentage points. Persistent challenges, digital connectivity, infrastructure, AI capability in local languages are not closing on their own. The report points to open-weight models as one lever, lowering access costs and making it easier to adapt AI to local languages. The UAE, positioned as a bridge between East and West and increasingly between the digitally advanced and the digitally emerging, has a role to play beyond its borders. The governance frameworks, skills infrastructure, and deployment models developed here can serve as reference points for countries still at the beginning of their own journeys.
A ranking is a snapshot. What matters is what an economy builds on the back of it. The UAE has topped the global AI adoption index for the fourth consecutive time and is not pausing to mark the moment. Under the directives of the UAE President, a new government framework has been announced to transform 50 percent of government sectors and services to agentic AI within two years, autonomous systems capable of executing decisions and managing operations independently. That ambition is only possible because of the foundations already in place. You cannot hand decision-making to autonomous systems unless what holds them is sound. The UAE built that foundation. Now it is building what comes next.