Dubai: The UAE has built an artificial intelligence “control tower” for the federal government that will monitor the actions of AI agents as the country moves to deploy the technology across government services , the Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Al Olama said.

“We have an agent control tower on the UAE federal government side that every agent needs to plug into, and every action and every specific thought that the agent thinks of or action that it takes is logged. So, there is an oversight that ensures that we understand what agents are doing, how they're taking certain actions. There's a continuous audit that is being done,” Al Olama explained.

Every AI agent deployed across the UAE federal government will be required to connect to the control tower, with its actions and decision-making process logged for oversight, Al Olama said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai.

“We need to govern it,” Doumba said, arguing that safeguards should be built into the coding and standards governing what AI agents can and cannot do, as well as which decisions they can make without human intervention.

“That's why we said 50 because we mapped out all government services, and we realized that around 70 per cent of them there is some sort of tolerance to deploying AI in them, 30 per cent the risk of making a mistake is actually higher than our tolerance, so we're not even looking at them,” Al Olama said.

About 70 per cent of services have some tolerance for AI deployment, he said, while the remaining 30 per cent currently carry a level of risk that is above the government's tolerance.

The UAE's 50 per cent target was announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in April, when he said AI would become an “executive partner” for government, capable of monitoring changes, providing analysis, making recommendations, managing operations and carrying out sequences of actions without human intervention.

The UAE is also measuring the success of its AI deployment differently from simply counting productivity gains or financial savings. Al Olama said the government's focus was on whether the use of AI improves people's quality of life.

“As we move from information on demand to execution on demand, I think we all need to ask ourselves what happens when an AI model, when an agentic AI takes a decision at super machine speed before a human intervention is really possible,” Aoukar said.

“If human livelihood is going to be affected by the agent, then it's a red line,” he said. The UAE does not yet know the full capabilities of the technology, Al Olama said, adding that human life and livelihoods should not be treated as having a monetary value.

“If you sign up to it, and your adversary doesn't, it puts you at a disadvantage,” he said. He called for countries and international bodies including the United Nations to work towards agreement on the most extreme AI risks first, before moving on to less critical areas.

Al Olama pointed particularly to autonomous weapons systems that could make decisions about whether to kill people or deploy weapons. He said countries should agree on a deadline for addressing such risks rather than continuing to debate them without a defined endpoint.

Al Olama said governments should not frame the debate as a choice between slowing down AI development and accelerating it. “I don't think the conversation is about whether we should slow down AI or whether we should speed it up, because that train has left the station,” he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.