UAE ranks first globally in AI adoption among working-age population at 70.1 per cent

This progress comes as the UAE continues to consolidate its global position in AI adoption
Microsoft report for Q1 2026 highlights the UAE’s growing integration of artificial intelligence across government services, education, healthcare, transport and the economy.
The UAE has continued to strengthen the presence of artificial intelligence across all aspects of life and across a wide range of sectors, according to a report issued by US technology giant Microsoft for the first quarter of 2026. AI technologies have evolved from being advanced technical tools into key components of services, education, healthcare and transport.
Microsoft’s latest report highlights how AI in the UAE has moved beyond its role as a sophisticated technological tool to become an increasingly integral part of daily work, public services, education, healthcare and mobility. Its applications are expanding to support the development of solutions, improve decision-making and enhance resource management.
This progress comes as the UAE continues to consolidate its global position in AI adoption. The country ranked first worldwide, with an adoption rate of 70.1% among its working-age population in the first quarter of 2026, according to Microsoft’s AI Diffusion Report for Q1 2026.
The report noted that the UAE became the first economy in the world to surpass the 70% threshold for AI adoption, while large parts of the world remain below 10%.
It added that AI has become increasingly embedded in working and learning practices across the country, supported by foundations designed to strengthen resilience, ensure business continuity and promote responsible growth.
Throughout 2026, the UAE has launched and implemented a range of initiatives and projects to expand the use of AI across different areas of life, alongside efforts to develop skills, digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks associated with emerging technologies.
The UAE launched its AI Agent project, which aims to transform 50% of government sectors, services and operations into autonomous, AI-agent-driven models within two years.
The National AI Agent Committee has also approved the project’s operating framework and an introductory guide to AI agents, with the aim of standardising implementation methodologies and establishing effective governance for the initiative.
In a further strategic step, the UAE announced the establishment of the Federal Authority for Artificial Intelligence and Data, aimed at unifying the national ecosystem for data, AI and digital government, while enhancing the government’s readiness for a new phase of AI-powered digital transformation.
At the local level, Abu Dhabi continues to advance its ambition to become a fully AI-native government by 2027.
The Abu Dhabi Government launched its AI-Native training programme, developed in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, OpenAI and Microsoft.
The programme aims to equip 20,000 government employees with AI skills by the end of the year, with plans to expand its reach to the wider community at a later stage. The initiative represents a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen its position as a leading global centre for artificial intelligence.
Dubai, meanwhile, launched the Government Services Development Programme Using AI Agents under the Dubai Future Accelerators initiative.
Sharjah introduced the Sharjah AI Agent Programme to accelerate the transition towards an AI-enabled government, while Ajman adopted the Ajman AI Programme, followed by the Conceptual Framework for Artificial Intelligence in the Ajman Government, to organise and guide the use of AI across government operations.
During the current year, efforts to expand AI adoption across specialised sectors have gained momentum.
In education, the Ministry of Education launched the National Programme for Enhancing Teachers’ AI Skills nationwide.
Abu Dhabi has expanded AI education programmes in private schools, while Dubai has developed initiatives to prepare educational professionals for the demands of the AI era.
The University of Sharjah has launched a comprehensive initiative to develop academic programmes and curricula by leveraging AI technologies. In Ajman, educational initiatives have also incorporated digital skills and AI training into broader capacity-building programmes.
Educational capacity-building initiatives have reached more than 24,000 teachers, school leaders and specialists through the specialised training week for the 2026–2027 academic year.
These efforts have been complemented by dedicated programmes introducing AI tools to education professionals.
Skills-development initiatives have also extended to students and graduates through programmes such as Digital Talents in Sharjah, alongside other local and federal initiatives designed to strengthen digital capabilities and prepare future generations for an increasingly technology-driven economy.
In healthcare, the UAE has expanded the use of AI in diagnosis, medical-image analysis and the prediction of potential complications, alongside advances in genomics, precision medicine and digital health.
The Abu Dhabi Summit 2026 showcased applications including AI-designed medicines, Arabic-first clinical systems and digital-health solutions. These developments have progressed alongside efforts to establish the legislation, standards and ethical frameworks needed to regulate the use of such technologies.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced the launch of what it described as the world’s first AI-powered smart surgical network, connecting operating rooms through a unified digital infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) has incorporated AI into its project, The Future of Medical Imaging: From Detection to Prediction.
Dubai and Sharjah have also expanded the use of data, digital technologies and AI across healthcare services as part of the wider national healthcare system. In Ajman, health authorities have supported digital transformation within both federal and local healthcare-service frameworks.
The expansion of AI applications has also extended to the UAE labour market.
Federal programmes have focused on developing skills in artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity. Sharjah launched its Digital Talents initiative to enhance digital capabilities and link practical training with labour-market requirements.
Dubai has continued its programmes to prepare qualified professionals for future jobs, while Ajman has incorporated AI and digital skills into capacity-building initiatives associated with government transformation.
These efforts reflect the growing importance of equipping the workforce with the technical expertise required to adapt to changing job requirements and the increasing adoption of AI across industries.
Transport authorities have also developed AI applications for traffic management and service delivery.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority continues to expand the use of AI across the emirate’s roads and transport network. Abu Dhabi has strengthened the deployment of smart technologies for traffic management and transport planning, while Sharjah is moving towards wider adoption of AI solutions designed to improve transport safety and operational efficiency.
Ajman launched the Future of Transport Hackathon 2026, which resulted in projects including an AI-agent-powered transport system and an intelligent decision-support platform.
Government entities across the UAE’s emirates continue to strengthen governance, cybersecurity and digital-readiness frameworks associated with artificial intelligence.
These efforts include developing regulatory frameworks, implementation guidelines and employee-training programmes, as well as standardising methodologies for the deployment and use of AI technologies.
Together, these initiatives reflect the UAE’s broad-based approach to AI adoption, combining technological deployment with workforce development, digital infrastructure, governance and sector-specific applications. The country’s expanding use of AI across government services, education, healthcare, transport and economic activity underscores the growing role of the technology in shaping public services and the wider economy.