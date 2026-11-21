He added: "The leadership of cities in the age of AI will not be measured by the technologies they possess or the number of applications they develop, but by their ability to turn this potential into genuine and sustainable value for people and society. This makes governance, trust, transparency and human oversight become essential pillars in shaping the future of AI. This report underscores Dubai’s commitment to a systematic and transparent approach to measuring progress, assessing its experience and setting priorities based on tangible results and measurable impact. It also reflects Dubai’s continued ambition to advance its AI journey and contribute to a global model for a city that harnesses AI with confidence and responsibility, while always placing people first."