Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai’s achievement as it prepares to harness AI for public services
Dubai has secured first place globally in the Local Online Services Index (LOSI) of the UN E-Government Survey 2026, outperforming 193 other cities worldwide in a major milestone for the emirate's digital transformation journey.
The achievement marks a remarkable rise from 16th place six years ago, reflecting Dubai's sustained efforts to develop an integrated, efficient and accessible digital government ecosystem.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the landmark achievement on his official X account on Thursday.
“Proud that Dubai has topped the Local Online Services Index (LOSI) in the UN E-Government Survey 2026, which assessed 194 cities worldwide. Six years ago, Dubai ranked 16th, but our ambition was to be number one,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
He attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of Dubai's government entities, which worked together to improve the speed, simplicity and accessibility of digital services.
“Our government entities worked as one team to make digital services faster, simpler and more accessible. Building on this achievement, we enter a new phase of harnessing AI to anticipate people’s needs and deliver services that exceed expectations. Our goal is for everyone living in Dubai to experience the benefits of this progress in their daily lives,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The Local Online Services Index, introduced in 2018, measures the availability, quality and accessibility of digital services provided by local governments worldwide.
The 2026 assessment, conducted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), evaluated 194 cities against 101 indicators covering six key areas: institutional frameworks, online information, service provision, public participation and engagement, e-government infrastructure and digital literacy.
The assessment examines how effectively city governments use digital platforms to deliver essential public services, provide information, engage residents and ensure that online services are accessible to different segments of society.
It also evaluates the reliability and functionality of government websites, ease of navigation, digital inclusion and the availability of support mechanisms for people who may face difficulties accessing online services.
According to the UN's 2026 findings, Dubai was among six cities to achieve the highest LOSI score, alongside Madrid, Manama, Riyadh, São Paulo and Vienna. The number of cities classified in the index's highest performance group increased from 42 in 2024 to 68 in 2026.
The latest UN survey, titled "From Digital Government to Agentic Government", also highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming public administration, including the potential for government systems to anticipate users' needs and deliver more proactive services.
However, the UN emphasised that greater use of AI must be accompanied by strong cybersecurity, reliable data, human oversight and accountability to ensure that technological advances benefit all members of society.
For Dubai, the latest achievement represents another step in its efforts to move beyond conventional digital government services towards an AI-powered model designed to make government interactions faster, more seamless and increasingly responsive to the needs of residents and businesses.