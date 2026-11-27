Anna Serebryanikova, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at Kerno, added: “At Kerno, we are turning the AI Sovereignty vision into practical manufacturing capabilities. Our local facility brings together automated production, precision inspection, system integration and testing, supported by experienced engineers and a local customer service team. With our servers carrying the “Made in the Emirates” certification and an ICV score of 58.84%, we are reinforcing our commitment to local industrial development and national economic value creation.”