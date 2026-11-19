Nvidia faces extortion threat as hackers set 10-day "timer" for data release
The Gentlemen, a notorious ransomware group, posted Nvidia to its extortion portal on November 18, 2026, with a timer counting down roughly 10 days until an alleged data release.
The listing shows no stolen files, only the label “soon” and a chat ID for ransom talks.
Here's everything we know and what it means.
Security researcher Dominic Alvieri first flagged the post on X.
The timer showed 234 hours, or under 10 days. The group hasn’t said what data it took or when the breach happened.
Ransomware trackers classify the entry as “pending,” meaning nobody has validated it.
A spokesperson said Nvidia is investigating an incident that may have affected a third-party partner.
The company said it has found no indication that its own systems or networks were affected. It’s unclear whether any data came from a direct intrusion or from a partner or contractor.
Cybernews researcher Aras Nazarovas said the claim should be "taken with a grain of salt".
He thinks the leak will likely be misattributed data or a small, inconsequential breach.
Researchers say the group has previously exaggerated its attacks and reused stolen data.
A ransomware-as-a-service group that emerged around July 2025 and became one of the most active.
It relies on AI to develop its tools.
It splits revenue 90/10 with affiliates.
Check Point attributed 13% of publicly reported ransomware attacks worldwide in October 2026 to it.
Victim counts vary by source.
This isn’t Nvidia’s first extortion scare. In 2022, the Lapsus$ group leaked data and the credentials of more than 71,000 employees after a breach.
A new claim doesn’t mean a repeat, per Tech Cruch.
Watch for data samples when the timer runs out around November 28, any Nvidia update on the partner investigation, and whether independent researchers can verify what gets posted.