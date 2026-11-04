Vice President approves assessment of 179 service channels across 27 federal entities
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the results of the sixth edition of the UAE Government's Global Star Rating System for Services, covering 179 service channels across 27 federal government entities.
The Traffic and Licensing Service Centre in Fujairah, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, topped the rankings after achieving a seven-star rating, the highest classification announced in the latest assessment.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the rating system measures the quality and development of government services based on customer experience.
He congratulated Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and the ministry's team on the achievement.
The results also showed a 13 per cent improvement in call centre performance, a 5 per cent improvement in service centre performance and a 4 per cent improvement in digital service channels.
According to the results, two service channels in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah received six-star ratings.
These were the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Fujairah, under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the Customer Happiness Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, affiliated with the same authority.
A call centre operated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation received a five-star rating.
Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE's long-standing vision of delivering government services that match the world's leading service providers.
"Our vision for government services was established years ago. We want services that rival the finest hotels in hospitality and reception, the best banks in procedural accuracy and reliability, and airlines in speed of delivery and round-the-clock operations," he said.
"We want a government that anticipates people's needs, exceeds their expectations and makes their lives easier and better."
The Global Star Rating System is designed to assess and improve government service delivery, with customer experience serving as a central measure of performance.