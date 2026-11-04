GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Mohammed bin Rashid announces new government service ratings, Fujairah centre tops rankings with 7 stars

Vice President approves assessment of 179 service channels across 27 federal entities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the results of the sixth edition of the UAE Government's Global Star Rating System for Services, covering 179 service channels across 27 federal government entities.

The Traffic and Licensing Service Centre in Fujairah, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, topped the rankings after achieving a seven-star rating, the highest classification announced in the latest assessment.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the rating system measures the quality and development of government services based on customer experience.

He congratulated Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and the ministry's team on the achievement.

The results also showed a 13 per cent improvement in call centre performance, a 5 per cent improvement in service centre performance and a 4 per cent improvement in digital service channels.

Top-rated government services

According to the results, two service channels in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah received six-star ratings.

These were the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Fujairah, under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the Customer Happiness Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, affiliated with the same authority.

A call centre operated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation received a five-star rating.

Government services to exceed expectations

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE's long-standing vision of delivering government services that match the world's leading service providers.

"Our vision for government services was established years ago. We want services that rival the finest hotels in hospitality and reception, the best banks in procedural accuracy and reliability, and airlines in speed of delivery and round-the-clock operations," he said.

"We want a government that anticipates people's needs, exceeds their expectations and makes their lives easier and better."

The Global Star Rating System is designed to assess and improve government service delivery, with customer experience serving as a central measure of performance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed calls for bold AI solutions in the UAE

Sheikh Mohammed calls for bold AI solutions in the UAE

2m read
Trending: RAK beach closures, flydubai pilot honoured

Trending: RAK beach closures, flydubai pilot honoured

5m read
ICD oversees stakes in some of Dubai's best-known companies and strategic assets across sectors including banking, aviation, hospitality, real estate, transport, utilities and financial services.

Sheikh Mohammed issues Decree on ICD Board

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed receives condolences at Zabeel Majlis

1m read